Ana Navarro sounds like a broken, uninformed, sad little record in this tweet about Critical Race Theory. You’d think by now the media (and we guess she’s part of the media) would know this claim doesn’t fly because we all know Critical Race Theory IS being taught in schools via teacher training and behind other names like Social-Emotional Learning.

But then again, nobody ever accused Ana of being all that bright.

Not to mention her CAPSLOCK button seems to be broken.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS NOT TAUGHT TO CHILDREN. CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS NOT TAUGHT TO CHILDREN. CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS NOT TAUGHT TO CHILDREN. CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS NOT TAUGHT TO CHILDREN. CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS NOT TAUGHT TO CHILDREN. https://t.co/1NCasczV2A — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) April 3, 2022

Ana is just so bad at this … all of this. Maybe Twitter just isn’t her thing.

Scott Walker with the common-sense takedown. With CAPS even!

IF IT’S NOT BEING TAUGHT, WHY ARE YOU AFRAID OF BANNING IT?!? https://t.co/nBiDgHQOLg — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 4, 2022

Right? What’s the big deal? If it’s not being taught why does banning it bother so many people?

Like Ana.

Oh, that’s right, BECAUSE IT IS BEING TAUGHT.

Dear God, you cannot be this stupid. Critical race theory is a "theory" that informs history and pedagogy. Stop treating us like we're fu**ing 5 years old and don't understand this, you gaslighting fraud. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 4, 2022

Calling Ana a gaslighting fraud is an insult to gaslighting frauds everywhere.

Anytime a schoolteacher teaches children about 'white privilege' or 'racial equity' or the 'white oppressors/black victims' paradigm that is CRITICAL RACE THEORY, you mindless muppet. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 4, 2022

Mindless muppet.

That works.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas doesn't know what she's talking about.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas doesn't know what she's talking about.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas doesn't know what she's talking about.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas doesn't know what she's talking about.

Is that how that works? — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Mike AKA Proof🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ProofBlog) April 4, 2022

Tsk tsk, missing the CAPSLOCK.

Is "white privilege" being taught to children? Is "systemic racism" being taught to children? Are children being taught they are victims of oppression? Then the fruits of CRT is being taught in schools. Ban it all. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) April 4, 2022

Then you shouldn’t have any issue banning what isn’t being taught. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 4, 2022

IF I TYPE IT FIVE TIMES IN ALL CAPS YOU CAN’T QUESTION ME https://t.co/CAXtpeGX2K — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) April 4, 2022

Good. Keep it that way. — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) April 4, 2022

Banning it certainly DOES keep it that way.

THE BUFFET IS OUT OF GRAVY. THE BUFFET IS OUT OF GRAVY. THE BUFFET IS OUT OF GRAVY. THE BUFFET IS OUT OF GRAVY. THE BUFFET IS OUT OF GRAVY. https://t.co/LQ9yJqQZj1 — Leigo… imbued w/some kind of malevolent sentience (@yieldright) April 4, 2022

Annnnnnnnd we’re dead.

***

