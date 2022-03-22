Jeffrey Toobin … talking about kiddie porn on CNN. Alrighty.

Boy oh boy, Democrats and media (same difference) sure are working hard to explain to everyone why it was totes ok for Ketanji Brown Jackson to go easy on sex offenders, but someone at CNN should have put the brakes on letting Toobin be a legal analyst talking about this topic. C’mon, the guy was fired from The New Yorker for bopping his bologna on a Zoom work call.

Probably not a great ‘expert’ to bring on, guys.

Watch this.

You can't make this up. CNN's Jeffrey Toobin is defending the White House/Media narrative on sentencing guidelines for what he calls "kiddie porn cases." "People who committed these crimes would order individual photos and get them…through email…this was all pre-internet." pic.twitter.com/iWMFYOyZ1x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2022

OH, so since perverts have a lot of access to these child porn photos because of the INTERNET we shouldn’t take each one as seriously … or something.

Her, shorter: "Child porn is easy to get on the Internet, so the punishments are too harsh." Pretty much everyone who isn't a pedo apologist: It might be easy, but I wouldn't know because I've never looked. https://t.co/bN0Xbj2va7 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 22, 2022

Anyone else think that’s really stupid?

Yikes.

@CNN's legal expert @JeffreyToobin, who was caught masturbating on a zoom call, being allowed to weigh in on the guidelines of child pornography will always make my head explode. — 🌻Deb H 👒 (@deb_h7) March 22, 2022

Check his computer. — Falo Yensid (@GoshJad) March 22, 2022

CNN has no situational awareness. — Mark P. Levy (@MarkPLevy) March 22, 2022

Right?

CNN read the damn room.

email is not "pre-internet". — rusty stonelake (@collectorgrid) March 22, 2022

What the actual hell? — Don'tBeAJagoff 😑 (@Keljo1991) March 22, 2022

Who better to ask$ — Ron (@tronhere) March 22, 2022

Hands above the table! Do we know what he was watching during the “incident”? Maybe he likes these light sentences — Title Town Tampa (@GordoFSU) March 22, 2022

Toobin seems to be an expert on the subject. Shocking. — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) March 22, 2022

We feel shocked.

And absolutely nauseated.

***

