Jeffrey Toobin … talking about kiddie porn on CNN. Alrighty.

Boy oh boy, Democrats and media (same difference) sure are working hard to explain to everyone why it was totes ok for Ketanji Brown Jackson to go easy on sex offenders, but someone at CNN should have put the brakes on letting Toobin be a legal analyst talking about this topic. C’mon, the guy was fired from The New Yorker for bopping his bologna on a Zoom work call.

Probably not a great ‘expert’ to bring on, guys.

Watch this.

OH, so since perverts have a lot of access to these child porn photos because of the INTERNET we shouldn’t take each one as seriously … or something.

Anyone else think that’s really stupid?

Yikes.

Right?

CNN read the damn room.

We feel shocked.

And absolutely nauseated.

***

