Does anybody here speak Nancy Pelosi?

Because WOOF.

Either Nan is totally off her rocker, had a little something-something, or this is a robot programmed to act like Nancy and the thing has gone absolutely haywire. This whole speech about Putin, tanks, Russia, Ukraine, and a no-fly zone is just batsh*t.

Watch:

Putin. Putin. Putin.

The word of the day, boys and girls, is PUTIN.

And no, Nancy, you are no military strategist.

For God’s sake we need some younger, heathier, more intelligent people in congress. — John Odette (@JohnOdetteMD) March 15, 2022

And tell me again how this woman could possibly be the worlds leading stock trader over the last 24 months!? 😳😳 — Andy (@andy_exists) March 15, 2022

Concerned why she makes this gesture when she says Putin pic.twitter.com/XdfiijTF1n — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) March 15, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Ok, we didn’t say it.

We laughed about it.

We put it in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

Day drinking – it’s a thing. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) March 15, 2022

How can you be the Speaker of the House without being able to speak? — Ken Smith (@screecwe) March 15, 2022

Through the medium of hand gestures. — KGFB (@KGFB10807715) March 15, 2022

Right? The woman just flaps and flaps and flaps those hands.

Surprised she hasn’t taken flight just yet.

***

