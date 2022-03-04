David Frum should win a gold medal for the serious mental gymnastics he pulled in this tweet trying to explain why Putin waited for Trump to be out of office before he invaded Ukraine. Frum can’t admit that it was likely because Putin knew Trump wouldn’t hesitate to act, but Never Trumpers like him can never admit that so they try this nonsense …

Has David actually ever been right about anything?

And sure, the mugger will wait until it’s harder to mug the old lady.

Go with that, Dave.

Aces.

Trending

Yeah, Trump was clearly the one giving ‘the entire estate away.’

*eye roll*

He’s trying to distract from the fact that he and his Never Trump pals were WRONG again.

BUT OLD LADY!

MUGGING!

RUSSIA!

We had a similar reaction.

Which is why Frum-Dumb is desperately trying to complicate it.

***

Related:

Alexander Vindman’s attempt to trash talk Fox News claiming China ‘is not strategically relevant to Russia crisis’ does NOT go well

‘Just be DEPENDENT’: EPIC thread brutally lays out the Democrat’s crap platform and it’s simply PERFECTION

‘You gonna cry … AGAIN?!’ Glenn Greenwald, Christina Pushaw, and others DRAG Adam Kinzinger after he rallies for U.S./Russia war

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenDavid FrumObamaPutinRussiaTrumpUkraine

Recommended Twitchy Video