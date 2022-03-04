David Frum should win a gold medal for the serious mental gymnastics he pulled in this tweet trying to explain why Putin waited for Trump to be out of office before he invaded Ukraine. Frum can’t admit that it was likely because Putin knew Trump wouldn’t hesitate to act, but Never Trumpers like him can never admit that so they try this nonsense …

Why didn't Putin invade Ukraine under Trump? Because the criminal doesn't mug the old lady when he's got her on the verge of signing her entire estate over to him. — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 4, 2022

Has David actually ever been right about anything?

And sure, the mugger will wait until it’s harder to mug the old lady.

Go with that, Dave.

Aces.

Yeah, Trump was clearly the one giving ‘the entire estate away.’

*eye roll*

This is almost the stupidest thing I’ve read today. Putin mugged Crimea under Obama/Biden. Are you advocating for mugging? — Great Plains Girl (@HeartlandRaised) March 4, 2022

He’s trying to distract from the fact that he and his Never Trump pals were WRONG again.

BUT OLD LADY!

MUGGING!

RUSSIA!

We had a similar reaction.

This is ridiculous. He didn't invade then because he didn't know what Trump might do. He did invade now because he knew exactly what Biden would do. It's really that simple. https://t.co/jy6dXaolVi — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) March 4, 2022

Which is why Frum-Dumb is desperately trying to complicate it.

***

