Man.

Is it just our imagination or is Adam Kinzinger really itching to get the United States into a war with Russia? Because while we’re certainly not experts, tweeting, ‘we will have to intervene in a bigger way,’ sounds pretty war-focused.

See for yourselves.

This is a good moment to renew my call for a no fly zone, at the invitation of the Ukraine government. I fear if this continues, we will have to intervene in a bigger way — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) March 4, 2022

Poor Adam, he’s such an emotional little thing.

Seems we’re not the only ones not digging on Adam’s tweet about going to war with Russia:

The best thing Democrats have done all year is gerrymandering you out of Congress. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 4, 2022

Ouch.

And true.

Glenn Greenwald also had this to say:

Adam Kinzinger became of the media's most beloved figures for his posturing as the moderate, sober opponent of Trump's unhinged, dangerous behavior. In 4 years as President, what did Trump do or say more dangerous or unhinged that Kinzinger's week-long crusade for US/Russia war? https://t.co/hCB0nXgDYm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 4, 2022

Trump broke so many people, but we’re thinking this is all Adam. He hangs out with Liz Cheney and we all know who HER dad is and what he pushed … just sayin’.

HA HA HA HA

This is a good moment to point out that @AdamKinzinger is calling on NATO and US military pilots to engage in combat with Russia. There is no bigger “intervening” than a US Air Force jet shooting down a MIG. This is the ignorance that we are forced to endure in DC. Unacceptable. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 4, 2022

Unacceptable.

But luckily, Democrats have gerrymandered him out of a job here soon, and unless you watch CNN or MSNBC, you won’t have to see or hear from Adam after that.

tell me you want to send our boys to march on moscow in 240 characters or less — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) March 4, 2022

Just shut up and go away already. Can’t wait until you get your stint on failing CNN or MSNBC, where you actually belong. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) March 4, 2022

Brother, you need to stop this. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 4, 2022

This. ^

How about you just leave Congress now, volunteer for the Ukrainian Air Force and go shoot down the Russians yourself. Tweet about while you patrol the skies of Kyiv… Just shut up otherwise. That's their problem. We have no business basically going to war with Russia. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) March 4, 2022

You are insane — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 4, 2022

This is an insult to truly insane people but also fair.

Why didn't the "grownups" (aka Biden) fill Ukraine with equipment, missiles, weapons, etc… months ago instead of waiting until after it was too late? Your man Biden could have stopped this but apparently Putin is not intimidated by the "grownups" — Texas Garabedian (@TexasGarabedian) March 4, 2022

That's not how a no-fly zone works. What you're suggesting is open warfare with Russia. If that's what you think is warranted, you don't belong anywhere near decision-makers. — Duke of No Wei (@Hard_Wink) March 4, 2022

We are not sending our best and brightest to DC. Kinzinger is a classic example of The Peter Principle. Unfortunately he exceeded his level of competence back in about 11th grade when he got elected to student council. — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) March 4, 2022

No dummy. Stop. — 1911 Gorilla (@GomesBolt) March 4, 2022

Yeah, dummy.

Stop.

***

