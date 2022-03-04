Man.

Is it just our imagination or is Adam Kinzinger really itching to get the United States into a war with Russia? Because while we’re certainly not experts, tweeting, ‘we will have to intervene in a bigger way,’ sounds pretty war-focused.

See for yourselves.

Poor Adam, he’s such an emotional little thing.

Seems we’re not the only ones not digging on Adam’s tweet about going to war with Russia:

Ouch.

And true.

Glenn Greenwald also had this to say:

Trending

Trump broke so many people, but we’re thinking this is all Adam. He hangs out with Liz Cheney and we all know who HER dad is and what he pushed … just sayin’.

HA HA HA HA

Unacceptable.

But luckily, Democrats have gerrymandered him out of a job here soon, and unless you watch CNN or MSNBC, you won’t have to see or hear from Adam after that.

This. ^

This is an insult to truly insane people but also fair.

Yeah, dummy.

Stop.

***

