Alexander Vindman has like two speeds: dumb, and dumber. And his entire focus is Russia, Russia, Russia and still babbling on about Trump. You’d think by now the gossipy little gnome would have moved on to something more relevant than BUT TRUMP, but we suppose that anti-Trump grift money and attention is still sweet.

His attempt at trash-talking Fox News for daring to cover China (which is also a country we should be keeping an eye on, especially with Sleepy Joe in the WH) was just pathetic.

Hey @FoxNews instead of distraction and shifting the conversation to China (strategically irrelevant in this Russia crisis), why don’t you undo the damage you caused with your complicity with Putin and support Ukraine? Or is Trump not letting you? https://t.co/GDTrF2qVmi — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) March 4, 2022

This guy.

He really thought this was a good tweet.

He was wrong.

Strategically irrelevant? Who does Alex think will fund and support Putin when the rest of the world cuts him off? DERP.

Strategically irrelevant…… Comments like this are proof that Trump was right to ignore your talking points. Who do you think Russia is going to turn to for financing? And China will give it to them. The world can't sanction China, as they make everything. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) March 4, 2022

The fact that you think — let alone say out loud — that China is strategically irrelevant shows you for the unserious clown that you are. Or perhaps they’ve bought you like they bought Pudding Brain. Maybe we should look into that, hmmm? Miserable beta. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) March 4, 2022

What happens when China decides to open its bank and extend Putin the finances we are trying to take away? Is that irrelevant or does your expertise stop at the Ukrainian border? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 4, 2022

Vindman just said that China is irrelevant in the Russia crisis. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡😂🤡🤡😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 4, 2022

I want to say you cant be serious but you are. Shows how little you know about foreign affairs. Stick to your future: poorly acted guest appearances on cable TV sitcoms. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 4, 2022

And you are supposed to be a foreign policy expert? Lol — Chris (@CA_702) March 4, 2022

China is irrelevant in this current crisis? Did you really just say that? — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) March 4, 2022

Yes, yes he did.

BUUTTTT MUUUUH RUSSIA.

***

Related:

‘Just be DEPENDENT’: EPIC thread brutally lays out the Democrat’s crap platform and it’s simply PERFECTION

‘Are you STUPID or somethin’?!’ Lindsey Graham calls for someone in Russia to ‘take Putin out’ and HOOBOY that’s a lotta BACKFIRE

‘You gonna cry … AGAIN?!’ Glenn Greenwald, Christina Pushaw, and others DRAG Adam Kinzinger after he rallies for U.S./Russia war

‘Bullied by angry and ill-informed kids.’ Drew Holden BLASTS Biden admin for their stunning IGNORANCE around energy independence in merciless thread

Recommended Twitchy Video