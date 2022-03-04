Alexander Vindman has like two speeds: dumb, and dumber. And his entire focus is Russia, Russia, Russia and still babbling on about Trump. You’d think by now the gossipy little gnome would have moved on to something more relevant than BUT TRUMP, but we suppose that anti-Trump grift money and attention is still sweet.

His attempt at trash-talking Fox News for daring to cover China (which is also a country we should be keeping an eye on, especially with Sleepy Joe in the WH) was just pathetic.

This guy.

He really thought this was a good tweet.

He was wrong.

Strategically irrelevant? Who does Alex think will fund and support Putin when the rest of the world cuts him off? DERP.

Yes, yes he did.

BUUTTTT MUUUUH RUSSIA.

***

