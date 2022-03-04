We had to check to see if this was a parody account a few times because we couldn’t believe any elected official would be this stupid as to call on the Russian people to assassinate Putin ON TWITTER.

FFS, Lindsey, are you 12?

What was he thinking?

Over/under on how quickly Lindsey claims this came from an intern?

Hello, hot mess on aisle 1.

Dude.

HA HA HA HA HA

Saying stupid things unfortunately doesn’t just exist within one party.

It doesn’t.

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

***

