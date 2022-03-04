We had to check to see if this was a parody account a few times because we couldn’t believe any elected official would be this stupid as to call on the Russian people to assassinate Putin ON TWITTER.

FFS, Lindsey, are you 12?

What was he thinking?

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

Over/under on how quickly Lindsey claims this came from an intern?

The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

Hello, hot mess on aisle 1.

https://t.co/Qj8HLNQfWG — PariahDog🌺↙️↙️↙️ wants to end Qualifed Immunity (@Pdog119) March 4, 2022

Dude.

Lindsey's upset that his girlfriend, Sean Hannity called for this a day before him. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 4, 2022

RESIGN NOW! You literally just placed a target on every American especially politicians with this tweet. pic.twitter.com/Ni6RbHJb9Y — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) March 4, 2022

Wtf are you smoking? — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) March 4, 2022

I don’t need a tweet to compare this to. — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 4, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Are you high — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 4, 2022

Psychotic. Resign. Warmongering freak. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) March 4, 2022

Well, you just confirmed that republicans are no better than Democrats when it comes to certain things. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 4, 2022

Saying stupid things unfortunately doesn’t just exist within one party.

An American Senator is publicly pleading for the assassination of the President of a large powerful nation with whom our government negotiates treaties with and trades with, and has an extensive military and nuclear arsenal

Even if our worst enemy, how does this help America??? — Steve Fedorko (@fatherdaddy) March 4, 2022

It doesn’t.

This is profoundly irresponsible for a US Senator to be saying at such a precarious moment of conflict involving nuclear powers. — Benedick wants the ride *and* the ammunition (@BenedickUSA) March 4, 2022

Seriously man what are you on rn? — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2022

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

***

Related:

‘You gonna cry … AGAIN?!’ Glenn Greenwald, Christina Pushaw, and others DRAG Adam Kinzinger after he rallies for U.S./Russia war

‘Bullied by angry and ill-informed kids.’ Drew Holden BLASTS Biden admin for their stunning IGNORANCE around energy independence in merciless thread

‘Lying or just ignorant?’ Neera Tanden smugly trying to tie renewable energy to LESS reliance on foreign energy goes SO wrong

Recommended Twitchy Video