It’s not often we see something so simple yet perfect when it comes to describing a political platform. But this from J.P. Freire laying out the Democrat’s platform, while extremely brutal, is simply perfection.
When you see it in black and white, you have to ask yourself how 81 MILLION people voted for THIS:
Dems' platform:
Don’t go outside
Don’t work
Don’t hire
Don’t go to church
Don’t stand up for your kids
Don’t speak your mind or disagree
Don’t grow your savings
Don’t own a gun
Don’t call police
Don’t produce oil (we’ll get it from Russia)
Don’t do anything. Just be dependent.
— J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) March 3, 2022
Oh, keep going, it gets better.
Don’t listen to your doctor
Don’t live your values
Don’t protest (unless we agree)
Don’t travel
Don’t celebrate
Don’t see family
Don’t shop at the grocery store
Don’t visit the Capitol or meet your member of Congress
Don’t vote in person
Don’t vote at all
Don’t do what we do
— J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) March 3, 2022
Don’t make jokes about Joe Biden
Don’t ask what we do with your taxes
Don’t aspire to more than poverty
Don’t worry about the border
Don’t worry about crime
Don’t worry about your business
Don’t worry about inflation
Don’t worry about seniors in retirement homes dying of COVID
— J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) March 3, 2022
Don’t fund the military
Don’t put strings on slush funds for state political machines
Don’t build new roads
Don’t buy a used car
Don’t choose a stay-at-home parenting
Don’t call it life
Don’t give to charity
Don’t give to activists
Don’t retweet that guy
— J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) March 3, 2022
In other words, the Democratic Party is really and truly the party of DON’T.
CAN’T.
WON’T.
This was really great, and absolutely spot-on.
