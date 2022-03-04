It’s not often we see something so simple yet perfect when it comes to describing a political platform. But this from J.P. Freire laying out the Democrat’s platform, while extremely brutal, is simply perfection.

When you see it in black and white, you have to ask yourself how 81 MILLION people voted for THIS:

Dems' platform: Don’t go outside

Don’t work

Don’t hire

Don’t go to church

Don’t stand up for your kids

Don’t speak your mind or disagree

Don’t grow your savings

Don’t own a gun

Don’t call police

Don’t produce oil (we’ll get it from Russia) Don’t do anything. Just be dependent. — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) March 3, 2022

Oh, keep going, it gets better.

Don’t listen to your doctor

Don’t live your values

Don’t protest (unless we agree)

Don’t travel

Don’t celebrate

Don’t see family

Don’t shop at the grocery store

Don’t visit the Capitol or meet your member of Congress

Don’t vote in person

Don’t vote at all

Don’t do what we do — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) March 3, 2022

Don’t make jokes about Joe Biden

Don’t ask what we do with your taxes

Don’t aspire to more than poverty

Don’t worry about the border

Don’t worry about crime

Don’t worry about your business

Don’t worry about inflation

Don’t worry about seniors in retirement homes dying of COVID — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) March 3, 2022

Don’t fund the military

Don’t put strings on slush funds for state political machines

Don’t build new roads

Don’t buy a used car

Don’t choose a stay-at-home parenting

Don’t call it life

Don’t give to charity

Don’t give to activists

Don’t retweet that guy — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) March 3, 2022

In other words, the Democratic Party is really and truly the party of DON’T.

CAN’T.

WON’T.

This was really great, and absolutely spot-on.

***

