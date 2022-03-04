It’s not often we see something so simple yet perfect when it comes to describing a political platform. But this from J.P. Freire laying out the Democrat’s platform, while extremely brutal, is simply perfection.

When you see it in black and white, you have to ask yourself how 81 MILLION people voted for THIS:

Don’t stand up for your kids.

Don’t speak your mind or disagree.

Don’t own a gun.

Don’t produce oil.

Oh, keep going, it gets better.

Don’t celebrate.

Don’t vote in person.

Don’t do what we do.

Don’t make jokes about Biden.

Don’t worry about inflation.

In other words, the Democratic Party is really and truly the party of DON’T.

CAN’T.

WON’T.

This was really great, and absolutely spot-on.

***

