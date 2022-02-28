Well well well, looks like Biden shut down the virus. Hey, that’s the narrative we’re seeing in the media, so surely the numbers must be down and things MUST be better, right?

RIGHT?!

They wouldn’t actually expose how blatantly political COVID restrictions are and have been for nearly two years now, would they?

Funny how the masks are going away a day before Biden’s SOTU. Especially when you look at these screenshots from Hale Razor:

7-DAY AVE OF US COVID DEATHS * 11/3/2020: 934 deaths – Trump failed, wear your mask selfish jerk, only Biden can save us! * 2/25/2022: 1,732 deaths – COVID is over, no mask needed, for the midterms please vote Democrat Source: https://t.co/A922uRrB0x pic.twitter.com/Yd9Cm31xZ9 — Razor (@hale_razor) February 28, 2022

Aww yes, the politics of COVID. Good times.

And slowly but surely we’ll see Democrats pretend they were the party fighting closures and lockdowns.

Wonder if they’ll go so far as to claim there was a magical party switch?

Heh.

👍🏼#COVID19 has always been about politics for @TheDemocrats it was used in ‘20 to push ballot harvesting now Dem’s have seen the polls how do i “know” this? Avg number of C19 deaths?

8416/wk Deaths in the last 4 weeks? 02/19 19916

02/12 15531

02/05 18212

01/29 16226 — Robert Luther (@scbs146) February 28, 2022

Sorry, but liberal logic is absolutely an oxymoron.

Sort of like government intelligence.

It's 100% politics. The know betters remain terrible people. https://t.co/nxVAmr58Aw — Rambling Al (@suitedconnect) February 28, 2022

The ‘know-betters’.

That works.

