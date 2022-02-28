Well well well, looks like Biden shut down the virus. Hey, that’s the narrative we’re seeing in the media, so surely the numbers must be down and things MUST be better, right?

RIGHT?!

They wouldn’t actually expose how blatantly political COVID restrictions are and have been for nearly two years now, would they?

Funny how the masks are going away a day before Biden’s SOTU. Especially when you look at these screenshots from Hale Razor:

 

Aww yes, the politics of COVID. Good times.

And slowly but surely we’ll see Democrats pretend they were the party fighting closures and lockdowns.

Wonder if they’ll go so far as to claim there was a magical party switch?

Heh.

Sorry, but liberal logic is absolutely an oxymoron.

Sort of like government intelligence.

The ‘know-betters’.

That works.

***

