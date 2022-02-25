Pope Francis went to the Russian embassy in Rome on Friday to personally express his concerns about the war in Ukraine.

As Richard Engel points out, this is unprecedented.

Seems Jennifer Rubin doesn’t think much of the Pope taking a stand against Russia … maybe if Francis put a bunch of Ukrainian flag emojis after his name on Twitter and used ‘I stand with Ukraine’ as well? That would be a better gesture?

And boy howdy, if anyone knows about empty gestures it’s Jennifer.

Just sayin'.

Some would say sitting on Twitter and tweeting about it is an empty gesture, Jenn.

Just sayin’.

