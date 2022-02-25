Pope Francis went to the Russian embassy in Rome on Friday to personally express his concerns about the war in Ukraine.

As Richard Engel points out, this is unprecedented.

Vatican Press Office confirms to @NBCNews that Pope Francis went to the Russian embassy in Rome on Friday to personally express his concern about the war in Ukraine, in an extraordinary papal gesture that has no recent precedent. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) February 25, 2022

Seems Jennifer Rubin doesn’t think much of the Pope taking a stand against Russia … maybe if Francis put a bunch of Ukrainian flag emojis after his name on Twitter and used ‘I stand with Ukraine’ as well? That would be a better gesture?

as empty gestures go, impressive — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) February 25, 2022

And boy howdy, if anyone knows about empty gestures it’s Jennifer.

Someone who has “I stand with Ukraine” in her Twitter handle is complaining about empty gestures? — License to Will (@wharrison51) February 25, 2022

I mean it’s no “I stand with Ukraine” in a Twitter name… — Travis (@GreatBelin) February 25, 2022

Aside from being unprecedented, you must not know the weight that that the Church brings. If you really wanna talk about things that have been a waste of time, start with all the "condemnation" that's coming out of the White House. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 25, 2022

About as empty as putting “I stand with Ukraine” in your handle. — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) February 25, 2022

You should know about empty gestures, Jen. It’s what you write. — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) February 25, 2022

It’s all she writes but we digress.

Jen: [changes twitter name] Jen: [does literally nothing else] Jen: [calls out empty gestures] — Tom 3.0h! (@Tom_3_point_oh) February 25, 2022

Some would say sitting on Twitter and tweeting about it is an empty gesture, Jenn.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

‘This SATIRE’? WaPo’s attempt to blame Ukraine for screwing up Biden’s ‘ready to surge’ economy FAILS on so many embarrassing levels

AWKWARD: Eric Swalwell claims Fox News viewers AGREE with him BUT video of their comments PAINFULLY proves otherwise (watch)

Looks like SOMEONE’S taking advantage of those free crack pipes: Dems PRAISE Biden for uniting the world against Putin and ROFL

Recommended Twitchy Video