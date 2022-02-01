Loudoun County Public Schools first made the news because they were angry about mean ol’ racist Dr. Seuss books. And then it was discovered that a member of their school board was part of a group creating hate lists of parents who opposed Critical Race Theory. Ultimately they became famous after they hid the rape of two young women in two bathrooms of two different high schools.

When Jason Miyares was elected as Attorney General in Virginia he promised to open an investigation into this district.

And now they’re not complying with Youngkin’s EO allowing parents choice with masking … going so far as to threaten maskless children with suspension.

Stay classy Loudoun County:

Loudoun County Public School District strikes again.

Excellent question.

