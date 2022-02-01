Loudoun County Public Schools first made the news because they were angry about mean ol’ racist Dr. Seuss books. And then it was discovered that a member of their school board was part of a group creating hate lists of parents who opposed Critical Race Theory. Ultimately they became famous after they hid the rape of two young women in two bathrooms of two different high schools.

When Jason Miyares was elected as Attorney General in Virginia he promised to open an investigation into this district.

And now they’re not complying with Youngkin’s EO allowing parents choice with masking … going so far as to threaten maskless children with suspension.

Stay classy Loudoun County:

Beginning on Wednesday, students at Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia will be SUSPENDED from school for "noncompliance" if they do not wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/02arOIy1aD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 1, 2022

Loudoun County Public School District strikes again.

How is is possible for people (the left) to continue to ignore reality when they constantly stumble, trip, and bump into its implications? — 5280 Z (@SvendZan) February 1, 2022

Meanwhile those same kids are watching packed football stadiums on the television. What a crock. — brewer at large (@restaurant_xprt) February 1, 2022

How is every higher up in loudon county not fired or in jail for what they’ve done?? — Travis Lourie (@Travadelic) February 1, 2022

Excellent question.

