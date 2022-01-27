Now, we’re not saying Justin Trudeau WASN’T exposed to COVID and he may well be isolating to protect those around him, HOWEVER, his timing is suspect considering the massive Trucker Freedom Convoy is scheduled to arrive in Ontario two days from now.

And this kinda sorta looks like he’s trying to bail and not deal with the understandably angry, freedom-seeking/loving truckers making their way there to peacefully protest overreaching, draconin mitigation, and mandates.

Just sayin’.

Hrm.

Trending

Ha!

DOOOOD, that’s a scary-sounding variant.

TOTALLY a coincidence.

There it is.

***

