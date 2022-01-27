Now, we’re not saying Justin Trudeau WASN’T exposed to COVID and he may well be isolating to protect those around him, HOWEVER, his timing is suspect considering the massive Trucker Freedom Convoy is scheduled to arrive in Ontario two days from now.

And this kinda sorta looks like he’s trying to bail and not deal with the understandably angry, freedom-seeking/loving truckers making their way there to peacefully protest overreaching, draconin mitigation, and mandates.

Just sayin’.

JUST IN – Canada's PM Justin Trudeau isolates himself for 5 days after learning of COVID exposure. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 27, 2022

Hrm.

Trudeau is going into isolation before all those wrong think truckers show up — Big Ed Florida Man (@Falconeddie1) January 27, 2022

Take your time coming back, globalist fraud. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 27, 2022

More like hiding himself.

Hopefully the truckers' GPS will make the adjustment. — Cindy Beauciel 🗝 (@CielNow) January 27, 2022

Which variant? The trucker variant? — Jens (@thematrixf_) January 27, 2022

Ha!

Optimus prime variant — Didi (@dori_nami) January 27, 2022

DOOOOD, that’s a scary-sounding variant.

Five days of peace and quiet for the Canadian people. — Keith ☃️☃️☃️Burton (@bbeekk321) January 27, 2022

COVID exposure and a massive protest convoy headed to Ottowa… — matt dooley (@mdooley) January 27, 2022

TOTALLY a coincidence.

Lmfao he's going into hiding. — Harrison Souchereau (@HSouch) January 27, 2022

He doesn’t have Covid, he has convoy. — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) January 27, 2022

Translation: Justin Trudeau marked “safe” from the trucker convoy. — Mary Grace Media Official (@RealMaryGrace1) January 27, 2022

There it is.

***

