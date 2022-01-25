Randi Weingarten still doesn’t get it.

Or, she does, and she just doesn’t care.

She can’t tell people how excited she is about this new misinformation tool for students and then lock the replies down so nobody can respond to her. Almost like she knows people think she’s full of crap and doesn’t want to give them another opportunity to remind her. Not to mention, any union pushing a ‘misinformation tool’ is pretty damn suspect when they’ve been trying to pretend they weren’t pushing their own misinformation via CRT before they got caught.

I'm really excited about this partnership with Newsguard. Students across the country will have access to this tool to help them identify misinformation. https://t.co/pwsfREiIyN — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) January 25, 2022

This project is designed to help students only see the news and information they want them to see.

Fixed it for them.

You’d think she’d know locking down replies only means people will quote-tweet her anyway but here we are:

Oh boy, they got caught teaching CRT, so now they're going bigger. https://t.co/NM5F7mGdh0 — MrRockMan99 (@MrRockMan99) January 25, 2022

She's so brave and confident about this "thought-control tool" that she blocked comments, even though she works in a position that is directly intended to serve and answer to the U.S. public. Anyway, this attempt at forcing more Group Think in public schools sounds really bad. https://t.co/UMHOIpgM8B — ObjectivelySubjective (@truthisunbiased) January 25, 2022

“I’m so excited that I accidentally turned off replies while clapping” https://t.co/iVe8HKeolc — Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 25, 2022

What a fantastic idea.

Will your Twitter feed be included on the list? https://t.co/e4GIzaYMfP — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) January 25, 2022

@rweingarten why’d you limit the replies? Is it because you knew people would absolutely DRAG you for this garbage? https://t.co/SsrnALHcFD — Barakamala Harama (@BARAKAMALAHARAM) January 25, 2022

Because she knows it’s garbage.

Yup.

***

