Denying someone the right to run for office doesn’t sound like much of a democracy, ya’ toads.

It’s probably pretty important to mention that NOBODY has been charged with insurrection at this point … not that people like Kaili Joy Gray will notice or care. But what she’s saying here is not only just ugly, but it seems pretty anti-Democratic and even a teensy bit fascist.

Definitely authoritarian.

Or you know, he runs for office and the voters decide for themselves?

Isn’t that how a Democracy works?

Just sayin’.

Them’s the facts.

*shrug*

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Yup.

This reads.

