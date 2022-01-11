Denying someone the right to run for office doesn’t sound like much of a democracy, ya’ toads.
It’s probably pretty important to mention that NOBODY has been charged with insurrection at this point … not that people like Kaili Joy Gray will notice or care. But what she’s saying here is not only just ugly, but it seems pretty anti-Democratic and even a teensy bit fascist.
Definitely authoritarian.
This complaint to keep Madison Cawthorn off the ballot is brilliant in many ways, including the spot it puts him in:
He doubles down on the insurrection and disqualifies himself. Or he disavows it, loses Trump's support — and maybe even gets primaried.https://t.co/aNtPaQMTx0
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) January 10, 2022
Or you know, he runs for office and the voters decide for themselves?
Isn’t that how a Democracy works?
Just sayin’.
Yeah, I'm sure he's terrified of what to do here. pic.twitter.com/NsgeytjYRB
— IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) January 11, 2022
"There was no insurrection, and every statement I made was legally protected free speech."
🤷♂️
— InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) January 11, 2022
Cawthorn is correct
it wasn’t an insurrection
no one has been or will be charged with “insurrection” or “treason”
— SCBS146 (@scbs146) January 11, 2022
Them’s the facts.
*shrug*
That doesn't sound very democracyey to me.
— Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) January 11, 2022
Tell me again which party hates democracy? https://t.co/YeRrTROCU9
— Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) January 11, 2022
Ooh, ooh, we know!
Yes ,I am certain TRUE voter suppression is a winning strategy.Only an idiot can’t see how wrong this can go.
— Agnes Cushing-Ruby (@CushingAgnes) January 11, 2022
Yup.
This reads.
