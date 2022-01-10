Governor Ralph Northam was the guy who was cool letting a baby who survived a botched abortion slowly die.

Wounded healer … right.

Tell us ANOTHER one.

‘A wounded healer': @RalphNortham wraps up extraordinary term in office, forged by scandal into a governor of lasting consequence. via @SchneiderG https://t.co/GZZsJdjflw — Laura Vozzella (@LVozzella) January 9, 2022

And of course, it’s behind a paywall.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He should have resigned over the blackface scandal because all he did during his term was destroy the state to pretend he wasn’t a racist. Oh sure, he blamed the virus for shutting down 25% of all small businesses, shutting down the schools so the teacher’s association could utilize the shutdown for more ‘equitable’ teaching, but the summer of 2020 when he allowed rioters to destroy downtown Richmond, that was all him.

That and the removal of Virginia’s history.

Yeah, he really sucks.

We Virginians are not sad to see him go.

Seriously.

BTW, has the Washington post ever made an accounting of how *they* failed to tell us about his yearbook? Because I find it really implausible to say they had no idea — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 10, 2022

Was he healing someone in this pic? pic.twitter.com/H9DHLgJtUs — LGBFJB Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) January 9, 2022

Whatever you're on has got to be illegal. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 10, 2022

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA *gasp* HAHAHAHAHAAAA *gasp* HAHAHAHAHA *gasp* *gasp* HAHAHAHAHA *gasp* HAHAHAHAHAA *gasp* HAHAHAHAHA *gasp* HAHAHAHAHA *gasp* *gasp* pic.twitter.com/DzbNfRd3xH — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) January 9, 2022

After we were done being angry about their stupid article yes, we laughed too.

You're a Bozo Laura, and a shameless hack but please keep writting nonsense like this. It's entertainment value is priceless. — Coco's Dad 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇸🇪 (@kilshaw_81) January 10, 2022

At a time when Americans were supposed to be moving, he turned out state into a parking lot. Figuratively and literally. — Matt D (@justmatt101) January 9, 2022

He killed off 25% of businesses in VA and is tossed out of office with glee by an angry populace. Extraordinary? Just another reason why the media is hated by the average American. — Jimmy Hall (@JimmyHallTX) January 9, 2022

Wow. This post is completely full of shit. Definitely can’t trust anything @LVozzella says… What strength reading glasses should I get you?? — EricDitri (@EricDitri) January 10, 2022

@washingtonpost is celebrating a man who wore blackface or a Klan hood. “Democracy Dies in Darkness” indeed. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) January 9, 2022

His final act was letting drivers be stranded for 30 hours. — kathy (@PetzKathy) January 9, 2022

And then blaming the drivers. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) January 9, 2022

Right? The drivers were to blame for being stranded for over a day on a stretch of Virginia highway.

Yup.

That sums this crap article up.

***

