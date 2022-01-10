Media fact-checking … what a joke.

Don’t worry, everyone. The media says there ‘is no evidence’ of pandemic ‘mass formation psychosis’.

That’s sort of like an arsonist telling people not to worry about them setting any more fires because they’re no evidence arsonists set fires and stuff.

And now the Lefties will run off saying, ‘SEE, THE FACT-CHECK SAYS YOU CRAZY PEOPLE ON THE RIGHT ARE WRONG AGAIN, HA HA HA HA.’ There’s a reason the freakin’ fact-checks always seem to go one way, y’all.

Christopher Rufo nailed it in this brutal thread:

Fact-checking is truly the lowest form of journalism. pic.twitter.com/qYc3pcVKLy — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 9, 2022

Truly the lowest form of journalism.

Yup.

Last year, AP did a laughable "fact check" on the Biden DOJ going after school board protestors as "domestic terrorists." Editor @KarenMahabir locked her account and has been hiding ever since. Cowardly hairsplitters who run interference for the regime.https://t.co/UB5KxjAx6c — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 9, 2022

Exactly who they are. For a long time, we’ve known they are biased, but under Biden, they have well and truly become another arm of the DNC and the administration.

The issue isn't vaccines or the FBI—it's that our purportedly neutral news organizations are all voluntarily coordinating in service of the dominant left-progressive ideological regime, then laundering that political agenda through the pseudo-scientific "fact checking" process. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 9, 2022

‘Then laundering that political agenda through the pseudo-scientific fact-checking process.’

Nailed it.

That is EXACTLY what they’re doing. Sort of like how unions and Planned Parenthood launder monies for the Democratic Party but that’s another article.

The result is a system of official knowledge that is utterly fake, allowing NPR Americans to repeat meaningless epistemological markers—"fact checked!" "peer-reviewed!" "I f*cking love science!"—and smugly, often wrongly, consider the matter settled. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 9, 2022

Bingo.

Like that ‘misinformation Ph.d’ claiming #BareShelvesBiden trended but it wasn’t organic? Really?

The task for conservatives isn't merely to prove individual fact-checks wrong—as we did with the FBI story—but to destroy the entire knowledge-regime that underpins it. We have to ruthlessly expose the rot inside peer-reviewed social science journals and the legacy media outlets. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 9, 2022

What he said.

Ruthlessly.

