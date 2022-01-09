Man oh man, this is gonna piss the Lefties off.

As Twitchy readers know, Judd Apatow was whining about the FCC just taking Fox News’ license away, and then proceeded to delete his tweet after getting dragged and then dragged some more for it. Probably because he and other ‘tolerant’ fascists on the Left can see the writing on the wall.

Americans are watching Fox News.

Especially when CNN/MSNBC want to babble on about January 6. Move ON.

CNN and MSNBC spent over 1,600 minutes obsessing over the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riots.@FoxNews crushed both news outlets in the ratings, and it wasn't even close. https://t.co/NMXjrE6vk0 — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 9, 2022

From Newsbusters:

CNN and MSNBC spent over 1,600 minutes Thursday obsessing over the first anniversary of the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, but it failed to translate into any success in the ratings department. Thanks to early numbers from Nielsen Media Research, the Fox News Channel cruised to an easy victory in both total viewers with roughly 1.567 million and 245,000 in the 25-54 demographic. According to a Fox News press release, FNC defeated CNN “in every hour across both categories” as the Jeff Zucker-led channel was only able to fetch 742,869 total viewers overall and 139,202 across Thursday in the demo. MSNBC was able to beat CNN in total viewers with about 1.049 million viewers but narrowly lost in the 25-54 group as the Comcast-owned property garnered just 136,019 viewers.

Just 136k viewers.

Wow.

Almost as if everyday Americans are sick and tired of listening to the January 6 nonsense. Who knew?

Oh, that’s right, all of us.

***

Related:

How does that humble pie taste? ‘Triple-jabbed’ Geraldo Rivera shocked he has COVID, trips SPECTACULARLY over his HATEFUL tweets about the unvaccinated

‘1st Amendment much?’ Glenn Greenwald (and SO many others) DRAGS Judd Apatow for asking why FCC doesn’t just take Fox News’ license away

‘NOT how this works, bud.’ Marc Elias melting DOWN over Washington Examiner’s caricature cover of him (claims bigotry?!) BACKFIRES hilariously

Recommended Twitchy Video