And we thought Biden’s numbers with whites were bad.

In other words, ‘Realmente malo, horrible y asqueroso.’

🚨🚨 A new national PBS / Marist poll finds Joe Biden’s approval rating is significantly LOWER with Hispanics than it is with whites. Hispanics

Approve: 33%

Disapprove: 65%

Net: -32 Whites

Approve: 40%

Disapprove: 56%

Net: -16 These numbers are devastating for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/XWZyKktuGd — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 20, 2021

Great pick with Biden, Democrats.

Seriously.

And for those asking… Hispanic n = 224 (sizable for a sub-sample)

Hispanic MoE = 7% 538 rates Marist with an A. If you look at their 2020 polling in FL, PA, and NC, they certainly skewed Dem. Their AZ poll was correct. Make of that what you will. pic.twitter.com/3HdeDdh8Jv — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 20, 2021

Biden is in trouble with Hispanics.

Democrats are in trouble with Hispanics.

Heck, anyone who was paying attention to what happened in Virginia’s gubernatorial election can see that.

This is because they haven't used the term Latinx enough. — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) December 20, 2021

Yeah, that’s it!

EL OH EL.

White progressives call us "Latinx" because it sounds like black market Viagra and they think we're all "mucho caliente." — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 20, 2021

Annnd we’re dead now.

Thanks.

Dems come out for a wall in 3…2…1… — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) December 21, 2021

Biden’s wall.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

I assume his approval rating is markedly higher with the Latinx crowd – 😂 — PABLO S. QUESADA (@FLCORPORATELAW) December 20, 2021

They're Latinxing all over themselves. — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 20, 2021

Nobody wants to Latinx all over themselves like that.

*snort*

***

