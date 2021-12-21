And we thought Biden’s numbers with whites were bad.

In other words, ‘Realmente malo, horrible y asqueroso.’

Great pick with Biden, Democrats.

Seriously.

Biden is in trouble with Hispanics.

Democrats are in trouble with Hispanics.

Heck, anyone who was paying attention to what happened in Virginia’s gubernatorial election can see that.

Yeah, that’s it!

EL OH EL.

Annnd we’re dead now.

Thanks.

Biden’s wall.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Nobody wants to Latinx all over themselves like that.

*snort*

***

