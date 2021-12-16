It’s hard to believe that not even a month ago, Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, wounding dozens and killing six people. Ok, so the only reason it’s hard to believe is that our media and our pals on the Left have been working REALLY hard to ignore the incident.

The driver didn’t fit the right agenda so they moved on.

But you’d think our First Lady Jill Biden could at least say SOMETHING about the children being treated at the Children’s Wisconsin Hospital while she was there pushing the vaccine on our children.

Nope.

This is really, really poor.

Can you imagine if Melania had done this? Every headline would read, ‘HEARTLESS MELANIA IGNORES CHILDREN FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIVES AFTER ATTACK’ or some other happy horse crap.

Trending

Embarrassing.

And nothing more than a total photo-opp.

Something like that.

Pretty cold, right?

***

Related:

HO HO OH SNAP! Salvation Army’s recent attempt at being WOKE with their donations has BACKFIRED in a huge way

This is CNN?! Project Veritas exposes ANOTHER CNN producer … or should we say predator (watch)

She JUST sucks: Kamala Harris dramatically prattling on about what she and Democrats STAND FOR goes PAINFULLY wrong (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDDarrell E. BrookshospitalJill BidenJoe BidenvaccineWaukesha

Recommended Twitchy Video