It’s hard to believe that not even a month ago, Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, wounding dozens and killing six people. Ok, so the only reason it’s hard to believe is that our media and our pals on the Left have been working REALLY hard to ignore the incident.

The driver didn’t fit the right agenda so they moved on.

But you’d think our First Lady Jill Biden could at least say SOMETHING about the children being treated at the Children’s Wisconsin Hospital while she was there pushing the vaccine on our children.

Nope.

Jill Biden spoke at the Children’s Wisconsin hospital, where many Waukesha victims are still fighting for their lives She did not mention the attack once and instead spent the entire speech promoting vaccines for kids — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 16, 2021

This is really, really poor.

Can you imagine if Melania had done this? Every headline would read, ‘HEARTLESS MELANIA IGNORES CHILDREN FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIVES AFTER ATTACK’ or some other happy horse crap.

LIVE: First Lady Jill Biden & Second Gentleman visit Children's Wisconsin for a COVID-19 clinic & meeting with Waukesha Christmas Parade victims https://t.co/JVPEhgc2iZ — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) December 15, 2021

Embarrassing.

And nothing more than a total photo-opp.

"It’s a photo opp. I don’t see it as anything other than that. If she really wants to do something: Help reform these laws that allow guys like this to be out." https://t.co/pGNDD20FgA — Jerry Fletch (@JerryFletchero) December 16, 2021

Something like that.

Well, we wouldn't want anyone to think about the actual perpetrator of this carnage, would we? — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) December 16, 2021

FJB too. — President-Elect, Emmy Winner, Dr. Comer Esq. (@ComerMsn) December 16, 2021

damn — Meowy Christmas (@SprinkleCracker) December 16, 2021

Pretty cold, right?

