We present you this compilation of people who bought into Jussie Smollett’s hate crime hoax without a whole lot of commentary because the stupid really does speak for itself.
Watch:
Smollett brought out the geniuses. pic.twitter.com/UzGBliZHEJ
— Maze (@mazemoore) December 10, 2021
How quickly they believed Smollett’s horrible story.
Because they WANTED to believe it.
‘He had bleach poured onto him.’
‘He will forgive these people for what they did.’
‘Why are we going backwards?’
‘Lots of evidence of violence at MAGA rallies.’
‘Domestic terrorism. Thank you for calling it terrorism.’
‘Don’t put that out there, that it was made up.’
‘We have a media that’s debating if this was a hate crime.’
‘Government has made it ok for people to announce their hate.’
And the irony of the final gal saying people who do these things aren’t very bright.
Wow.
***
