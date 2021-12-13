Man, David Frum has really gone downhill. We joke a lot about Trump breaking people, but when we see nonsense like this from Frum it’s clear the guy was always pretty broken, Trump just made it more visible.

That anyone would not only feel this way personally but think it’s a good idea to write it on Twitter says so much about the current state of our country, and ain’t none of it any good.

The great British PM, the Marquess of Salisbury, warned: "If you believe the doctors, nothing is wholesome; if you believe the theologians, nothing is innocent; if you believe the military, nothing is safe." At some point, it's the job of politicians to decide: we're safe enough — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 12, 2021

It’s the job of politicians to decide when we’re safe enough?

Huh?

To follow @HotlineJosh point: Unless the US moves to vastly stricter vaccine mandates – which I would favor, but which is plainly not going to happen – the US will stall at present vaccination levels. 1/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 12, 2021

Nobody ever talks about WHY people have chosen not to take the vaccine. Oh, we know, it’s easy (lazy) to pretend it’s political, but in reality, there are people who are just not comfortable taking a shot they feel has been rushed. Not to mention it doesn’t appear to stop people from catching the virus …

Maybe if people like Frum thought about it from that angle?

Nah.

So the practical political choice is: keep schools and businesses on the present hobbled footing indefinitely – or return fully to normally as boosters become available to all, accepting the inherent risks of "normal" in a 30% unvaxxed society? 2/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 12, 2021

Notice like others, Frum completely ignores natural immunity.

You want to fulminate against the dumb-ass malignity of the anti-vaxxers and their (quietly personally vaxxed) media and political enablers? Go ahead, I do it myself almost every day right here in this space. 3/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 12, 2021

He also wants us to believe that anyone who has chosen against taking the shot is an anti-vaxxer.

Yeah, his thread sucks, but keep going.

But the malignant minority is not yielding to reason any time soon. And even such seemingly basic mandates as "no jab, no fly" seem beyond the enforcement capability of the US federal government. So what now? 4/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 12, 2021

Malignant minority.

Wow.

And gosh, it’s just a little bit of discrimination guys, what’s the big deal?

This though … this is where it really gets gross:

Seems the best option is 1) Keep encouraging vaccines and boosters; 2) Impose vaccine mandates where it can be done; 3) Otherwise return to normal as fully as we can, especially the schools; and 4) Let hospitals quietly triage emergency care to serve the unvaccinated last — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 12, 2021

David thinks hospitals should quietly treat the unvaccinated LAST.

Classy as always.

Reading the reactions to this tweet, I am impressed by the immense self-pity of the anti-vaxxers – who see themselves as bottomless victims, even as their own bad choices deny hospital care to so many others in desperate need. — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 12, 2021

Sure, people being pissed off at David for his heartless and thoughtless thread are anti-vaxxers and feeling self-pity. This editor, full transparency who is fully vaccinated, took serious issue with this thread. Clearly not an anti-vaxxer … just anti-ahole.

If, at this point, you are still unvaccinated, you are not a victim. You are a cause of the victimization of vulnerable others — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 12, 2021

YOU ARE THE PROBLEM! REEEEEEEE!

This guy.

"Knowledge in the abstract … is not enough. … [I]nstitutions and culture shape the application of scientific knowledge. Improvements in life expectancy are generated not by ideas alone but by ideas that are put into action … — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 12, 2021

Another quote.

… especially by capable governments that care about the health of their citizens, and by cultures that translate scientific advances into behavioral adaptations." – Plagues Upon the Earth, p. 384 — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 12, 2021

"The control of infectious disease, by its very nature, requires collective and coordinated action. … Societies that were good at solving collective action problems were thus most effective in controlling infectious disease." – Plagues Upon the Earth, p. 385 — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 12, 2021

We know it’s not polite to make a circular hand motion after reading this tripe but we just thought you should know … we did.

People like this are vile. The fact that so many agree is the actual pandemic. A pandemic of decency and humanity disguised as “compassion for all (like them)”. They will never see their wickedness, as they believe they are the righteous ones. Condemning others “in health”. https://t.co/Xvz52nOwI0 — Free Thinking AZ Mama Bear (@blanarovich) December 13, 2021

If you want to save yourself some time, avoid this thread.

If you want to avoid yet more exposure to totalitarian nonsense rehashed to have the pretense of intellectualism, avoid him altogether. https://t.co/Zi5mtmEar6 — Patrick (@Patrick_Cozy) December 13, 2021

Fascist Frum is on quite the roll in this thread. https://t.co/dV9oXMgdC0 — GOGOP (@GOGOPclub) December 13, 2021

This entire thread rests on the assumption that the vaccine is both safe and effective. Both of which are provably false. They have moved the goal posts on both measures from the beginning. You are the victim of propaganda. https://t.co/Z77ebWXaPF — futureman (@hommedelavenir) December 13, 2021

Awww, yes, propaganda.

Way to do, Dumb-Frum.

***

Related:

‘Sooo when does he start at CNN’? Reactions to Chris Wallace announcing he’s leaving Fox News are ALL across the board

‘Health theater does REAL harm’: Even Jill Filipovic is starting to call OUT schools (unions?) for COVID mitigations that are hurting children

And there was MUCH rejoicing! Pro-abort telling women to stop ‘f**king Republicans until they give them their bodies back’ goes SO very wrong

Recommended Twitchy Video