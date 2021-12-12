‘Don’t have sex with Republicans unless they agree to abort any baby that may result from said intercourse,’ doesn’t exactly seem like that big of a threat to this editor. Oh darn, you mean Republican men will be cut off from angry, frothy-mouthed, harpies who hate them anyway?

Shucky-darn, even.

Nobody is taking their bodies from them but whatever makes her feel empowered and stuff.

We’re sure Republicans are totally heartbroken over her tweet.

Oh, wait, no.

So you're saying there are only 2 sexes now? — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) December 12, 2021

It’s more the other way around. Better to stop fucking a bunch of women who place absolutely no value on the activity or the life they may create in the process. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) December 12, 2021

Learn to use protection, abortion isn't birth control. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 12, 2021

Your terms are acceptable.

You will be left with incel soy boys with micro penises who cry when they finish. pic.twitter.com/CMy6VlmlzH — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) December 12, 2021

works for us, no sex = no babies = no abortions https://t.co/O4FvEgyUy9 — Shania (ready for Christmas) (@shanianottwain2) December 12, 2021

Right?

Saving lives already.

How about take your own body back and stop letting men impregnate you when you don’t want children? 🤔 https://t.co/ZNgOB1MOiA — Rocky 👩🏻🤍 (@wavechaser2024) December 12, 2021

Undesirable, baby-killing woman makes up an explanation for why strong, employed, confident men have no interest in her. https://t.co/GS1DOasyln — Winston Smith #FJB 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 (@Brain_Pwr) December 12, 2021

Please don’t deny us Republican men of an opportunity to make love to smelly, unshaven, mentally unstable, gender confused leftist women, who are suffering with daddy issues. That would be most unfair. https://t.co/j2anSh5rK9 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 12, 2021

What he said.

