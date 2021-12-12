The Left can’t STAND it when conservative women share their views because in their teeny, tiny, angry little minds they really believe they somehow ‘own’ women and those evil broads who step away from their platform must be shamed, lectured, looked down upon and even destroyed.

Thank God conservative women as a rule don’t really give a damn what the Left thinks about them.

Case in point, this exchange between Emily Miller and some mansplaining troll who thought it was a good idea to give her a hard time over this tweet:

This is one of the most pro-life tweets we’ve seen on Twitter.

This is probably what triggered this ghoul:

What is it with Leftist men talking to conservative women this way? Oh, he’s not the first, and he won’t be the last, but they always do this. Instead of debating what is said they personally attack intelligence.

Maybe READ Emily’s timeline before making a total jacka*s of yourself. Just sayin’.

And BOOM went the dynamite.

Take the L, dude.

They never learn.

