The Left can’t STAND it when conservative women share their views because in their teeny, tiny, angry little minds they really believe they somehow ‘own’ women and those evil broads who step away from their platform must be shamed, lectured, looked down upon and even destroyed.

Thank God conservative women as a rule don’t really give a damn what the Left thinks about them.

Case in point, this exchange between Emily Miller and some mansplaining troll who thought it was a good idea to give her a hard time over this tweet:

Less abortion = more babies live Fewer guns = more innocent people die #2a — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) December 12, 2021

This is one of the most pro-life tweets we’ve seen on Twitter.

This is probably what triggered this ghoul:

I hope you’re not as ignorant as this tweet makes you sound. But, alas, it appears you are. Why don’t you do a little research before you make a fool of yourself? — Kirk Cunningham (@kirkcunningham) December 12, 2021

What is it with Leftist men talking to conservative women this way? Oh, he’s not the first, and he won’t be the last, but they always do this. Instead of debating what is said they personally attack intelligence.

Maybe READ Emily’s timeline before making a total jacka*s of yourself. Just sayin’.

I've been "researching" gun control laws and policies for 10 years and published a book on the topic. You? https://t.co/bUJjt7os6V — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) December 12, 2021

And BOOM went the dynamite.

Wow! All that book learning and you still can’t get your facts straight? Sad. — Kirk Cunningham (@kirkcunningham) December 12, 2021

Take the L, dude.

Kirk,

Take the L and go home.https://t.co/QcwVBOcCae — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 12, 2021

Hello. Kirk? You there? — Can't wait for College Football (@CountryOfTexas1) December 12, 2021

He stayed at a Holiday Inn Express — Gary Carlo (@GaryACarlo) December 12, 2021

Maybe California is his problem?? 🤷🏻‍♀️ sorry Kirk … You’re outta your league here. pic.twitter.com/RoXlkqq8UA — tainky 🦋 (@tainky131) December 12, 2021

They never learn.

