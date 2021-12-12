In this thread, this Ethan Grey dude tried to claim Trump and his base support COVID because it impacts Black people and ‘other vulnerable populations.’

Yup.

Hey, we read a lot of hate-filled and awful stuff and even WE were taken aback that he not only thought this, but went ahead and put it out there in black and white for the world to see.

In this thread, I will be discussing the behavior of Donald Trump’s base throughout the viral pandemic—everything from their disdain towards wearing masks to their reluctance to getting vaccinated—but I will be doing it through a very specific lens: caste. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) December 11, 2021

Pretty sure it’s not the Right who keeps pushing for COVID to continue. Just sayin’.

In fact, most Republicans, Conservatives, and even Independents and Moderates are ready to get back to normal and stop with the constant shots, masks, lockdowns, and other crap the Left (sorry Ethan) seems to love pushing on everyone in their quest for more power and control over the masses.

That’s why this thread is just so dumb.

Ok, there are many reasons this thread is dumb but that’s a biggie.

The intended audience of this thread: well-intentioned white people who are rightfully angry and still bewildered that the pandemic has persisted because of the malevolent recklessness of Donald Trump’s base. You may not see what caste has to do with this, but you will. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) December 11, 2021

Well-intentioned white people …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just can’t.

Nothing in this thread will be news to people of color. And the views posted in this thread are not original. Isabel Wilkerson, who wrote the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent”, greatly informed my understanding of caste. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) December 11, 2021

No, we know they’re not original.

White savior guy.

Keep going.

You’ve no doubt mused at some point why the logic of “If we all just got vaccinated, the pandemic would be over. We wouldn’t have to wear masks anymore!” didn’t work with Trump’s base. For starters, you’re projecting your rational desire to see the pandemic end onto them. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) December 11, 2021

We hate to break it to him, but believe it or not, most of Trump’s base IS vaccinated. The people most resistant to the vaccine would likely surprise him. No, people who have taken the vaccine and who have been wearing masks for ALMOST TWO YEARS NOW, are tired of it. They’re tired of being told, ‘just one more booster’ or ‘if you don’t take this you’re killing grandma.’ They’ve done their part.

But then again, Ethan is busy talking to ‘well-intentioned white people,’ so maybe they don’t get it.

The most important thing to Trump’s base is not ending the pandemic. The most important thing is ensuring the pandemic cannot be used as a pretext to alter the rules of society, and this is based on an awareness of who COVID-19 significantly affects. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) December 11, 2021

The most important thing is that a virus shouldn’t be exploited to take away our freedom.

It’s not complicated, Ethan.

And it’s not just Trump’s ‘base’ who believes this, but we digress.

The moment that it was understood that COVID-19 disproportionately affects communities of color, the immunocompromised, and other vulnerable populations, Donald Trump’s base decided that the viral pandemic was acceptable. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) December 11, 2021

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure someone in the elevator may have stepped in dog poo but you’re not entirely sure it’s not you since you have two dogs so you don’t want to say anything but you can’t help but make a face?

Yup, just made that face.

Donald Trump himself best channeled how his base views the pandemic when he said this: “if you take the blue states out, we’re at a level that I don’t think anybody in the world would be at.” From Adam Serwer’s book “The Cruelty is the Point.” pic.twitter.com/cuuCrxEMOX — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) December 11, 2021

Man, we’d hate to share all of the tweets from people on the Left wishing death and destruction on the red states with COVID.

Donald Trump did not see himself as being under an obligation to act as a President for all Americans, and his base was with him that regard. In him, they saw their own desire to ignore the issue if they perceived it was just Democrats being significantly impacted. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) December 11, 2021

Oh, horse crap.

We think he’s gotten Biden and Trump confused.

Obviously, wanting to conceive of the pandemic as a Democratic problem is not rational. But this calculation to not take the pandemic seriously was not being made with rational considerations in mind. It was made with notions of caste in mind. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) December 11, 2021

Who wants to remind him of all the people STILL blaming Trump for the virus? Also, his bio reads, ‘Anti-Republican,’ but you know we’re sure his observations are super-rational and not at all political.

Holy Hell.

The reality: Donald Trump’s base has a sense of occupying the dominant caste, they want to think of COVID-19 as a lower caste issue, and the dominant caste being forced to go out of its way to protect people perceived as lower in caste is a supreme violation of caste rules. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) December 11, 2021

Told you this is dumb.

Skipping a few because if we don’t we’re pretty sure our eyes will be stuck in the back of our head from rolling them so much.

You’ve been rationally approaching the pandemic as a threat to your health & to the health of the people you care about. Trump’s base has approached the pandemic with a paranoid suspicion that the pandemic will be used as a pretext to upset a caste order that privileges them. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) December 11, 2021

Yup, he’s still going.

And it’s not getting any better.

Skipping a few more.

Donald Trump recklessly holding rallies throughout the viral pandemic was precisely what they wanted. Because it was about reasserting the power that comes with being in the dominant caste: you can go where you want, do what you want, and behave how you want without consequences. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) December 11, 2021

He does realize it was a campaign year, right?

Skipping again.

Members of the dominant caste view it as important that you treat their views as the correct ones. This is a very different energy from a genuine desire to hold correct views. When you tell members of the dominant caste to get vaccinated, all they see is your lack of deference. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) December 11, 2021

Yeah, you know what, we’re not going to make it all the way through this garbage. We get it, we’re paid the ‘big bucks’ to put ourselves through the horrors of Twitter but this self-serving, white savior tripe is too much even for us. If you’d like to torture yourself and read the entire mess you can follow what we did post back to Twitter.

Bring a barf bag.

Heh.

Was this your dissertation at Clown College? — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) December 12, 2021

Awww, yes, clown college.

Will there be a second drivel-filled thread covering the mistrust and unwillingness among Black Americans to take multiple shots of a vaccine that does not perform as promised? Or does your ignorance and bigotry only work in one direction? pic.twitter.com/tqnmwLLnwD — Arthur “Don’t get brazen with me!” Dent (@_A_Dent) December 12, 2021

The majority of unvaxxed are minorities, historically Democrat voters, so try again pic.twitter.com/X8B4nVtEbZ — BeachLife1 🏖 🇺🇸 (@BeachlifeisB) December 12, 2021

Womp womp.

Zzzzzz — 🎄Duchess the Christmas Elf🎄 (@AnnaDsays) December 12, 2021

All predicated upon the assumption that the disease could be controlled or stopped, which is false. The entire diatribe topples. Hope you had fun typing all that nannery. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) December 12, 2021

Show the statistics where a mask mandate was implemented and cases went down. — steve (@usnjkpolk) December 12, 2021

This you?? pic.twitter.com/w2VBCGSh0Y — Allen Ray Fueled by Caffeine and Cynicism (@2CynicAl65) December 12, 2021

You get that it was the left that has made science political, right? Presenting argument in this manner is childish and not rooted in science or facts. Just take social distancing, you can't explain where it came from, the science behind it, or lack thereof, same for masks…smh — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 12, 2021

The cherry on top is what he tweeted last year about the vaccine when Kamala Harris declared she would not take Trump’s shot:

Scientist here who knows how clinical trials are conducted and who has dealt with anti-vaxxers longer than you have. Kamala Harris did the right thing. She's not anti-vaxxer. She's against Trump imposing a vaccine for coronavirus that hasn't gone through rigorous Phase 3 trials. https://t.co/XNfLtp9m6A — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) September 8, 2020

Scientist.

K.

These people. And they wonder why we don’t take them seriously about … well, anything.

***

