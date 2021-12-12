Sarah Silverman is learning the hard way what it’s like when the Leftist mob she is USUALLY a part of comes after you. Apparently, Silverman didn’t know that criticizing Joy Reid EVEN THOUGH she deserved the criticism automatically makes her a racist and therefore she must be destroyed.

Hey, she helped make the rules …

Watch.

Sarah Silverman on backlash over calling out Joy Reid: “I did not criticize Joy Ann because she’s black, but because she’s a Harvard educated journalist with the responsibility ideally of showing the whole picture” pic.twitter.com/5Oy1au1Vhf — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 12, 2021

Sarah, meet the Left.

You know, your people.

Think she’ll learn anything from this?

The snake that eats its own tail

It’s always fun seeing the utter frustration from liberals when they face the lunacy that sane rational people endure all the time. Maybe this is how we turn the tide against madness? Do they learn or double down on the crazy? — Paisano® (@Paisano) December 12, 2021

i don't know who needs to hear this, but even dr frankenstein couldn't control the monster he created — Leeeeeroy Jennnnnkins!!!! (@jer2911tx) December 12, 2021

You live by the woke sword you die by it. — Nicholas (@sunmindwater) December 12, 2021

They're eating their own — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) December 12, 2021

It’s all about who is the biggest victim and who can out-victim who.

That’s the entire base of their movement, which is why they always end up eating their own.

Has she figured out yet that anytime you criticize her own side, racism is immediately used as a tool to beat you down with? Apparently not because she is in a woke racist filled Santa Inc TV series. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) December 12, 2021

Of course you “surrender”. This culture you helped build requires just that. — VOLrising (@VoLrising) December 12, 2021

She gettin red pilled soon. — Krokus (@Krokus90945479) December 12, 2021

I borrowed this from a friend recently.. this is Sarah currently pic.twitter.com/ryUtg0IHKO — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) December 12, 2021

If she actually learned from this experience, absolutely.

We’re just not all that convinced she WILL learn anything.

***

Related:

Self-proclaimed ‘anti-Republican’ toad claims Trump supporters want COVID to continue since it hurts Black people and HOOBOY, that’s a lotta backfire

‘Pure GARBAGE’: Journo commenting on Bob Dole’s funeral can’t help but TRASH Ted Cruz for being maskless and HOOBOY that’s some backfire

Can’t BELIEVE they left this up! Catturd™ has discovered the worst-aged tweet in #JussieSmollett history and ROFL

Recommended Twitchy Video