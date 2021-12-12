You know things have gone too far and on for too long when even Jill Filipovic is saying enough is enough.

It’s sad it had to come to kids being forced to sit outside in the cold during lunch for more people to wake up to this incredibly damaging overreach from the government, schools, and teacher’s unions but at least everyone is starting to finally figure it out.

Enough is enough.

Unmask the kids, let them eat inside, and together – the steps being taken to protect them are actually hurting them.

Combating Covid is a good goal. Implementing the most restrictive policies possible that have only a tenuous connection to preventing Covid and have the added effect of reinforcing fear, isolation, and lack of social skills is very bad. https://t.co/WoADyKIahz — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) December 10, 2021

Reinforcing fear, isolation, and lack of social skills.

Yup.

They can’t see one another’s faces even.

Awful.

The degree to which a whole lot of progressive people don’t seem to think human connection, socialization, and interaction is crucial for a healthy life seems surprisingly high! Seeing other people’s faces, kids playing together, sharing meals- these are huge things to give up. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) December 10, 2021

Would someone pretty please with sugar on top check to see if Hell has frozen over because Jill and this editor actually agree on something.

In extreme circumstances giving them up is necessary, as has been the case to varying degrees and at varying points over the last two years. But we need to be honest about how huge these sacrifices are, and only make them where actually necessary. Health theater does real harm. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) December 10, 2021

Enough with the COVID theater.

What she said.

We can’t believe we just said that.

Heh.

Damn, they're starting to lose Filipovic https://t.co/qyb78aFmi4 — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) December 12, 2021

Another Blue Tick Brahmin in NYC starts questioning this lockdown madness. Maybe there's hope after all. (Took them long enough.) https://t.co/r13yZ2riBm — Anarres Ansible (@AnarresAnsible) December 11, 2021

When you've lost Jill Filipovic … https://t.co/TVOjAnJK7x — The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) December 11, 2021

Time to move along.

***

