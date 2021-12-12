Chris Wallace is ditching Fox News. Huh.

Honestly, this editor isn’t the least bit surprised but it would appear his announcement did catch some people off guard.

#BREAKING: Chris Wallace announces he's QUITTING Fox News and 'Fox News Sunday.' Today was his last show. My bet? He's going to CNN+. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 12, 2021

Best wishes to Chris Wallace, who just surprised us at the DC bureau of Fox News by announcing his last week hosting Fox News Sunday, after nearly 20 years. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 12, 2021

Wow — Chris Wallace announces he is leaving @FoxNewsSunday — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 12, 2021

Chris Wallace announces that after 18 years, today was his last time hosting @FoxNewsSunday. "I have decided to leave FOX. I want to try something new." — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) December 12, 2021

Something new.

Hrm.

CNN?

How much do you want to bet Chris Wallace goes to CNN? — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) December 12, 2021

Could be.

Chris Wallace going from Fox News to CNN is a big yikes career move. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 12, 2021

Chris Wallace to Substack. https://t.co/sl7LHo0nfj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2021

To be fair, people’s reactions to Wallace leaving are all across the board on Twitter, some saying how much they’ll miss him …

Chris Wallace and I have been friends since we covered the House of Representatives together in the late 70's. I was delighted we ended up together at Fox News, and am sad to see him go. I wish him all the best in his next adventures. The photo below is from New Hampshire, 2020. pic.twitter.com/4LUJsVke0M — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 12, 2021

there is literally no serious journalist there now https://t.co/nYS6aQQ1UF via @mediaite — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 12, 2021

Ummmm.

Chris Wallace had an incredible run. He served as a great example of how to do news – and do it well – during tumultuous and often disorienting times. It was an honor to appear on his panel. Eager to see what comes next. — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) December 12, 2021

Alrighty.

Others … not so much.

So what time slot will Chris Wallace be getting at CNN? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 12, 2021

Chris Wallace is out at Fox News!

That's one POS down, now do Neil Cavuto and Geraldo Rivera — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 12, 2021

Chris Wallace has truly always been a CNN man. Smug, dishonest, and pretend. He’ll fit right in. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) December 12, 2021

Chris Wallace is taking a job as George Clooney's pool boy. https://t.co/MiUa8S9pAf — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) December 12, 2021

No one will miss Chris Wallace. — Isabella Riley (@isabellarileyus) December 12, 2021

Reminder … Chris Wallace is a liberal hack who laughingly pretends to be an unbiased journalist. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 12, 2021

Tough crowd, Chris.

This editor is betting on CNN’s new streaming service … but we’ll see.

***

