A hurricane?

Really, Joe?

Someone wanna inform the president it was tornados and not a hurricane?

Suppose we should just be glad Biden didn’t say, ‘End of quote.’

Watch:

President Biden mistakenly says the Mid-South and Midwest were hit by a hurricane. pic.twitter.com/6ZkINUmBV8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 13, 2021

Hooboy.

Can you imagine if Trump had done this? The headlines would read, ‘PRESIDENT HATES THE PLANET AND IS TOO STUPID TO KNOW A HURRICANE FROM A TORNADO.’ And then the entire article would be about how he’s at fault for whatever climate change crisis they had a crisis-boner for at the time.

Then he blamed it on climate change. — TheTwentyFirst (@TheTwentyFirst2) December 13, 2021

Hurricane.

Yup.

Sure.

At this rate, who knows when he might say flooding or something… — FIGHTER (@PeterFighterL) December 13, 2021

Let’s not give him any ideas.

Brain hurty — Carson Young (@Young_shots) December 13, 2021

Brain go bye-bye.

Honestly just impressed he remembered the correct states, proud of him — ꀭeͤ✞ꌚe͎n̆̈ 𝕊⊍תּḋᥑy҉҉ (@JetsenSunday) December 13, 2021

Heh.

Well we don't call them tornados anymore so.. — jmoney (@JMoney18C) December 13, 2021

Oh man this guy is a gem — Captain Chaos (@tyozzy18) December 13, 2021

Good grief — Lucie Cammack (@luciecam3) December 13, 2021

Does the vaccine help against tornadoes like it does against hurricanes? — Kenny Spakes Sr. (@KJ_Spakes) December 13, 2021

HAAAAAAA!

***

Related:

David ‘Fascist’ Frum TORCHED for laying out his COVID plan to treat unvaccinated Americans as second-class citizens in VILE thread

‘Sooo when does he start at CNN’? Reactions to Chris Wallace announcing he’s leaving Fox News are ALL across the board

‘Health theater does REAL harm’: Even Jill Filipovic is starting to call OUT schools (unions?) for COVID mitigations that are hurting children

Recommended Twitchy Video