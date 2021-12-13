J.K. Rowling took issue with the police allowing men who rape to identify as women.

She has consistently been one of the most outspoken voices protecting WOMEN as a whole from being erased by the trans-community, so of course, she has taken some of the worst abuse from that group who cannot DEAL with the idea of protecting women as WOMEN.

Case in point:

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

The penised individual may well be our favorite line of the day.

Based. Speak truth to power. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) December 12, 2021

Speak it louder for the tone-deaf in the back who refuse to listen to reality. — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) December 13, 2021

Reality?

The nerve.

Call me and my sisters what you want, sideline me all you like, I still won't be silent when things like this happen to women. Thank you as always @jk_rowling 💜 https://t.co/pkCZtpC1Q6 — Rosie Duffield MP 🦕💜🦖 (@RosieDuffield1) December 12, 2021

Lots of respect for how JK Rowling continues to stand up to the bullies, abusers, and gaslighters. https://t.co/K7d7SG5FWQ — Zach Elliott (@zaelefty) December 12, 2021

Your tweet is brave. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2021

Andy is right.

The haters showed up … big time:

Can you get a new hobby — 🏳️‍⚧️emm is genderless (@emmcats) December 13, 2021

Because protecting the experience of women to be women is a bad hobby?

Weird.

RT to scare J.K Rowling pic.twitter.com/HVCUXCZWQQ — Christopher Birtwhistle (@CBirtwhistle) December 13, 2021

Huh?

Are they arguing that transpeople have the right to be rapists? What now?

Just when I was considering getting my kids started on HP. — you don’t know me (@la_crawley) December 13, 2021

Of all things you can use your voice for. All the hills you can stand on…you chose this… — 1001Musings (@1001Musings) December 13, 2021

She chose to stand up for women.

Yup.

All the £ in the money & you still haven’t bought an ounce of class. — Sandra Phinbow💙 (@SPhinbow) December 13, 2021

Good grief, woman, give it a rest. — Lori (@LoHoFran) December 13, 2021

Give what a rest, exactly?

I cannot imagine what goes on in your head that categorises a group of people who are more marginalised and vulnerable than pretty much any other as a threat. It's just really upsetting and disappointing. — Jenny Pirks 💙 (@JellyJen1) December 13, 2021

Jesus. You just double down on hate regularly? I didn't realize that Dolores Umbridge was autobiographical. — ✡️♀️Knomia Curses a LOT 🏴☠️ (@knomia) December 13, 2021

Right? Like how could someone who wrote such a beautiful world turn into their worst character? I'll never understand it. — Chronically Chels (she/her) (@chronic_chels) December 13, 2021

They don’t get it.

Or they refuse to get it.

Either way, so grateful to J.K. for standing up to the bullies and the mob so the rest of us don’t have to.

