J.K. Rowling took issue with the police allowing men who rape to identify as women.

She has consistently been one of the most outspoken voices protecting WOMEN as a whole from being erased by the trans-community, so of course, she has taken some of the worst abuse from that group who cannot DEAL with the idea of protecting women as WOMEN.

Case in point:

The penised individual may well be our favorite line of the day.

Reality?

The nerve.

Trending

Andy is right.

The haters showed up … big time:

Because protecting the experience of women to be women is a bad hobby?

Weird.

Huh?

Are they arguing that transpeople have the right to be rapists? What now?

She chose to stand up for women.

Yup.

Give what a rest, exactly?

They don’t get it.

Or they refuse to get it.

Either way, so grateful to J.K. for standing up to the bullies and the mob so the rest of us don’t have to.

***

Related:

‘Brain go BYE BYE’: Watch as President Joe Biden talks about the HURRICANE that devastated multiple states (video)

David ‘Fascist’ Frum TORCHED for laying out his COVID plan to treat unvaccinated Americans as second-class citizens in VILE thread

‘Sooo when does he start at CNN’? Reactions to Chris Wallace announcing he’s leaving Fox News are ALL across the board

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: j.k. rowlingrapetranswomen

Recommended Twitchy Video