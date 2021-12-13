Suppose we should send Eric Swalwell some cookies for all of the job security he keeps giving us with these stupid tweets. It’s almost as if Eric sits around trying to come up with impressively dumb things for us to write about.

Thanks, man.

Like this nugget here:

Prediction: we can go from 60% Americans vaxxed to 80% if we require vaccines to fly. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 12, 2021

So if we discriminate and disallow people who have not gotten the vaccine (for whatever reason) from flying that will force them to do it? Not to mention, does Eric realize who the largest group of people who have said no to the COVID shot is? We imagine in his tiny little Chinese-spy-filled mind it’s just a bunch of Trump-supporting rednecks.

Also, we hate to be the bearer of bad news but the shot doesn’t stop transmission, Eric.

Vaccinated fliers will still catch & spread the virus. https://t.co/cKXcmI9nhB — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) December 12, 2021

Yup.

New York has 91% of 12 & up “vaccinated” and is hitting a huge “case” surge. It is now reimplementing so-called “emergency” measures. We are on to your grift, slimebags. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 12, 2021

Psh, this is an insult to slimebags everywhere.

Democrats now: "This is the way" Democrats after midterms "Why no one like us?" — Clifton Duncan: BFA, MFA, FHRiTP (@cliftonaduncan) December 12, 2021

And it’ll still spread. Newsflash: the vaccine doesn’t stop the vaccinated from spreading it or getting it — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-06) (@BarnettforAZ) December 12, 2021

That. ^

Tyrants being tyrants. https://t.co/jGM8DUATTB — Chris Hohnholz (Just a Schlub with a Podcast) (@ChrisHohnholz) December 12, 2021

It’s what Democrats do best these days.

When do we require prison for people that sleep with spies? https://t.co/Xan4nriLXx — 🏴‍☠️ ⚑ BETTER HAVE A WARRANT ⚑ 🏴‍☠️ (@BitchyLiberty) December 12, 2021

Fair question.

Prediction: we can go from 1 Eric Swalwell to no Eric Swalwell if we impeach and remove politicians who sleep with spies. https://t.co/vLgKGsvITH — Kween Josie of all the Liberty (@KweenJosie) December 12, 2021

YAAAAAAS!

That.

***

