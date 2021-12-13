Such festive mask-harpies at Christmas time.
You know, the thing that gets us the most is that these are real people putting real nonsense up on TikTok. And they think this is a good thing. THAT, or they’re so desperate for attention, any attention, that they enjoy the mocking, finger-pointing, and outright eye-rolling going on as people watch.
Hey, like Libs of TikTok said, we saw it so you have to as well.
Watch:
I saw it so now you have to pic.twitter.com/T81zpp6iPO
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2021
Egads.
You know these broads are fun at Christmas parties.
And birthday parties.
And weddings.
*yikes*
Same pic.twitter.com/bZyNI3K7TL
— Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) December 13, 2021
Not a great visual.
Nope.
I'd say they're getting coal but Santa won't even spare it. Why can't they take singing lessons?
— Ms. Samantha 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@undrbedMonster) December 13, 2021
Because they’re so edgy and clever with their mask fascism. Yay!
They seem so sane and not cultish at all.
— abacus (@funEbone2u) December 13, 2021
Totally not a burden on society.
Nope.
The horrible singing is worse than the koof.
— Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) December 13, 2021
It’s all really really really bad.
Oh hunny…I will now have nightmares
— 🍀 Tabatha 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) December 13, 2021
Indeed.
Won’t we all.
***
