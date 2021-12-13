Such festive mask-harpies at Christmas time.

You know, the thing that gets us the most is that these are real people putting real nonsense up on TikTok. And they think this is a good thing. THAT, or they’re so desperate for attention, any attention, that they enjoy the mocking, finger-pointing, and outright eye-rolling going on as people watch.

Hey, like Libs of TikTok said, we saw it so you have to as well.

Watch:

I saw it so now you have to pic.twitter.com/T81zpp6iPO — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2021

Egads.

You know these broads are fun at Christmas parties.

And birthday parties.

And weddings.

*yikes*

Not a great visual.

Nope.

I'd say they're getting coal but Santa won't even spare it. Why can't they take singing lessons? — Ms. Samantha 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@undrbedMonster) December 13, 2021

Because they’re so edgy and clever with their mask fascism. Yay!

They seem so sane and not cultish at all. — abacus (@funEbone2u) December 13, 2021

Totally not a burden on society.

Nope.

The horrible singing is worse than the koof. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) December 13, 2021

It’s all really really really bad.

Oh hunny…I will now have nightmares — 🍀 Tabatha 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) December 13, 2021

Indeed.

Won’t we all.

***

Related:

‘INSANITY! NO credibility!’ FEMA Chief calling deadly tornadoes ‘new normal due to climate change’ does NOT go well, at all

Prediction: Eric Swalwell will get DRAGGED for HIS prediction about requiring vaccines to fly (and boy HOWDY, our prediction is spot ON)

‘Smollett REALLY brought out the geniuses’: Compilation should embarrass TF out of EVERYONE who bought into #JussieSmollett’s hoax (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video