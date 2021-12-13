Political FEMA … gotta love it.

From the New York Post:

As states across the Midwest and South pick up the pieces after a spate of tornadoes believed to have killed dozens of people, the top US emergency management official warned Sunday that such cataclysms will be the “new normal.”

“The effects we are seeing of climate change are the crisis of our generation,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Criswell added that while it was “not unusual” for tornadoes to strike in December, “at this magnitude, I don’t think we have ever seen one this late in the year.”

“Even the severity and the amount of time this tornado or these tornadoes spent on the ground is unprecedented,” she said.