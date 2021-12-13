Political FEMA … gotta love it.
FEMA chief calls deadly tornadoes 'new normal' due to climate change https://t.co/0O5I0TJDIK pic.twitter.com/0yDW7wWh3N
— New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2021
From the New York Post:
As states across the Midwest and South pick up the pieces after a spate of tornadoes believed to have killed dozens of people, the top US emergency management official warned Sunday that such cataclysms will be the “new normal.”
“The effects we are seeing of climate change are the crisis of our generation,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Criswell added that while it was “not unusual” for tornadoes to strike in December, “at this magnitude, I don’t think we have ever seen one this late in the year.”
“Even the severity and the amount of time this tornado or these tornadoes spent on the ground is unprecedented,” she said.
So it’s gotta be climate change.
Alrighty then.
Joe Bastardi dropped a little science:
Insanity. Its a below average tornado, wind damage and hail season. No credibility No knowledge of past weather, We are in the hands of leftist who weaponize weather for their purposes. Deceit and deception. piling on the misery don't both them. Sociopathic https://t.co/01mruojTFQ
— Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) December 13, 2021
Weaponizing weather for their purposes.
Sort of like how they weaponized a virus, yup.
Never let a crisis go to waste.
Gotta make the connection with every day woes and climate change so that government growth & over reach, tax gouging, asset seizure and redistribution & dependancy will pave the way for Marxism.
— Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) December 13, 2021
Stopping tornadoes with legislation is as anti science as you can get.
— Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) December 13, 2021
Idiotic
— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) December 13, 2021
OMG "Climate Change?"
— Roy L. Murry (@roylmurry425) December 13, 2021
Below normal climate events = climate change, average climate events = climate change, above average climate events = climate change.
— The Keeper Of The Cane (@keeper_cane) December 13, 2021
Climate change denier!
*snort*
***
