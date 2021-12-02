Pretty sure the last person who should be ‘analyzing’ the SCOTUS argument on abortion is Jeffrey Toobin. We suppose those who still pay attention to CNN and think they’re a worthwhile outlet (we laughed writing that) may be ok with it but the rest of us?

Yeah, no.

Talk about a horrible, tone-deaf look.

If you believe that women should have the right choose abortion, today's Supreme Court argument was a wall-to-wall disaster. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) December 1, 2021

We’re pretty sure ol’ Jeffrey definitely wants women to be able to get abortions …

Oh, and as usual, he disabled replies to his crap tweet because he knows it’s a crap tweet. And he likely doesn’t want to be reminded of his infamous Zoom call and his co-worker’s daughter who he impregnated and tried to bribe into getting an abortion.

Yeah, he’s one classy dude.

Disables comments… 👇🥴😂 Toobin is freaking out worse than that time he realized his camera was on… https://t.co/UyU7TA42M4 — Charles W. 🇺🇸 (@CWBOCA) December 2, 2021

Why did you lock your tweet down IF you believe women should have choice in what happens to their body? @JeffreyToobin I am a woman. I had to get vaxxed due Biden’s stupid EO if I wanted to stayed employed and not wreck my career. Full body sovereignty, right? https://t.co/poSYkm0tIG — 🥃☠️Emersen”Rooftop Korean in training” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) December 2, 2021

Only if you’re going to abort a child, apparently.

I believe women (and men) should have the right to choose whether or not they have unprotected sex with another person.

No one should force anything into our bodies against our will—that amounts to the worst kind of assault.

This is also why I am against vaccine mandates.

You? https://t.co/RMNMLwqgW7 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 2, 2021

So are you just gonna throw your mistress down the stairs next time if Roe is overturned? Or maybe punch her in the stomach? https://t.co/yBXxwwJSit — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 2, 2021

Ouch.

Don't you have a teen girlfriend to coerce into an abortion or somepin?* *allegedly https://t.co/rZgTcgmNEh — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) December 2, 2021

Breaking: Scumbag who masturbated to coworkers on a Zoom call and bribed his mistress to abort their baby limits replies on tweet about abortion. https://t.co/dKwMLCuQFj — Job Boyles (@Job_Boyles) December 2, 2021

Such a way with words.

Toobs has always been in favor of rubbing one out. https://t.co/XLtpcbOM7m — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) December 2, 2021

And on camera, if need be.

You might sit this one out Toobs. https://t.co/rlmhChZVgG — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) December 2, 2021

Yeah, Toobs.

