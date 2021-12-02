Pretty sure the last person who should be ‘analyzing’ the SCOTUS argument on abortion is Jeffrey Toobin. We suppose those who still pay attention to CNN and think they’re a worthwhile outlet (we laughed writing that) may be ok with it but the rest of us?

Yeah, no.

Talk about a horrible, tone-deaf look.

We’re pretty sure ol’ Jeffrey definitely wants women to be able to get abortions …

Oh, and as usual, he disabled replies to his crap tweet because he knows it’s a crap tweet. And he likely doesn’t want to be reminded of his infamous Zoom call and his co-worker’s daughter who he impregnated and tried to bribe into getting an abortion.

Yeah, he’s one classy dude.

Only if you’re going to abort a child, apparently.

Ouch.

Such a way with words.

And on camera, if need be.

Yeah, Toobs.

