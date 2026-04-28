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The Internet Is A-BUZZ Over President Trump Holding a Bee

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 5:40 PM on April 28, 2026
AP Photo/Scott Bauer, Agriculture Department

Social media was buzzing today as a photo emerged of President Trump entertaining King Charles III (that's not one-hundred eleven, Ilhan) and Queen Camilla at the White House beehive.

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The president stood alongside his honey, the First Lady, or Apis Melania in bee terms. She simultaneously sported a classy coat and a look that said, 'What are you doing, Donald?!'

The president couldn't have looked more pleased with his new friend, while the Brits looked rather astonished.

You should take a good look, Charles. These are the only colonies you're going to see around here these days.

As you might have guessed, the meme makers and humorists immediately went to work. They were busy as … well … you know.

True, but going to the White House Correspondents Dinner is more dangerous than holding bees these days.

Exactly.

Okay, that's funny.

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LOL.

That's J. Bee Vance.

That sounds about right.

Marco Rubio is the President's primary worker bee.

The leftist hive mind never stops. We know it's not a meme or a joke, but we still laughed at how they have to be miserable about everything because the sting of Trump's presidency still hurts after all this time.

You know they weren't going to pass up that opportunity.

We don't know how he does it. The man just has a way of taking interesting photos.

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HA!

Wow, that was a throwback! The memers imagined Trump holding various non-bee objects.

Is that the Krassenstein bros?!

The King wants it badly.

We should never stop making fun of would-be assassins.

We wanna come. Can we come?

Gross, and true.

Democrats probably think it was staged.

Alas, we don't want to wax on too long. Bee best.

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Tags:

DONALD TRUMP MELANIA TRUMP UNITED KINGDOM WHITE HOUSE

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