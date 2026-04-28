The Internet Is A-BUZZ Over President Trump Holding a Bee

Social media was buzzing today as a photo emerged of President Trump entertaining King Charles III (that's not one-hundred eleven, Ilhan) and Queen Camilla at the White House beehive.

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The president stood alongside his honey, the First Lady, or Apis Melania in bee terms. She simultaneously sported a classy coat and a look that said, 'What are you doing, Donald?!'

Every week we are treated to a new iconic and surreal image. pic.twitter.com/3ViEpSt9ZS — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) April 28, 2026

The president couldn't have looked more pleased with his new friend, while the Brits looked rather astonished.

You should take a good look, Charles. These are the only colonies you're going to see around here these days.

As you might have guessed, the meme makers and humorists immediately went to work. They were busy as … well … you know.

Men are never too old to impress their girl by doing something mildly dangerous pic.twitter.com/xRDHAFfno3 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 28, 2026

True, but going to the White House Correspondents Dinner is more dangerous than holding bees these days.

When you get shot at every other week what’s the threat of a little bee sting. pic.twitter.com/1Z20nLbAF0 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 28, 2026

Exactly.

Okay, that's funny.

Trump walking around with a beard of bees, completely abandons Presidential duties, 25th amendment invoked pic.twitter.com/cMrthMgXSc — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 28, 2026

LOL.

That's J. Bee Vance.

Breaking: a federal judge has just ruled that Trump has violated this bee’s rights and has issued an order for this bee’s immediate release pic.twitter.com/YyU46WqsGK — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 28, 2026

That sounds about right.

Marco Rubio after finding out Melania added a beehive to the White House South Lawn. pic.twitter.com/Viqs3fjb4L — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) April 28, 2026

Marco Rubio is the President's primary worker bee.

Melania couldn’t even get her own White House project and had to steal Michelle Obama’s idea. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 28, 2026

The leftist hive mind never stops. We know it's not a meme or a joke, but we still laughed at how they have to be miserable about everything because the sting of Trump's presidency still hurts after all this time.

Thank you for your official endorsement, President Trump 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/Fpbbv5kAl8 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 28, 2026

You know they weren't going to pass up that opportunity.

Trump is like a fictional character 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZIVo2ZvgfA — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) April 28, 2026

We don't know how he does it. The man just has a way of taking interesting photos.

Drawing attention to our countries’ shared heritage, the President presents the King with a WASP https://t.co/gkYTnw9eHK — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) April 28, 2026

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HA!

Wow, that was a throwback! The memers imagined Trump holding various non-bee objects.

Is that the Krassenstein bros?!

“It’s some form of Elvish, I can’t read it.” pic.twitter.com/7no1uLVCm1 — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) April 28, 2026

The King wants it badly.

“Look what they did to his head LOL.” https://t.co/NlePyI0huM pic.twitter.com/duYF5b2jkm — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) April 28, 2026

We should never stop making fun of would-be assassins.

“…and you’d invite your friends over and get a couple of games from Hollywood Video and order pizza. They said it was perfect.” pic.twitter.com/vgvdAv6eqT — Magills (@magills_) April 28, 2026

We wanna come. Can we come?

Me, showing my wife all of her hair that I just pulled out of our clogged shower drain: pic.twitter.com/jsAoRdc5TD — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) April 28, 2026

Gross, and true.

Charles looks mortified! Lol

The European brain just cannot comprehend! pic.twitter.com/jtKLxmw1Qf — Reno Alvarez 🇺🇸 (@SpartanBloodUSA) April 28, 2026

Democrats probably think it was staged.

Alas, we don't want to wax on too long. Bee best.

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