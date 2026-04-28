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Texas Tribune: Egyptian Family Long Held in ICE Detention Redetained After Judge-Ordered Release

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 28, 2026
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The Texas Tribune has turned out to be one of the worst offenders when it comes to liberal bias and leaving important context out of its posts. It's been posting garbage takes since the COVID-19 pandemic, and there's no sign it's slowing down. Now they're reporting on the deportation, via private plane, of an Egyptian family of six that is believed to be the longest held at the Dilley ICE detention facility in Texas.

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The Tribune got hit with a Community Note for that one. This wasn't just any Egyptian dad and his family who'd sneaked across the border.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

“The father, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was charged with attacking mostly Jewish protesters in Boulder, Colorado, accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at demonstrators.”

“He allegedly wounded at least 29 people and an 82-year-old woman died from her injuries.”

Yes, this is the guy who threw Molotov cocktails last June at a group of Jews in Colorado who were holding a peaceful walk to pray for the families of the hostages still held by Hamas and call for their release. Egyptian Mohamed Sabry Soliman threw several Molotov cocktails into the crowd. As the Community Note points out, one of the elderly victims died from her injuries. And to think ICE detained him for months. As Fox News' Bill Melugin reported, Soliman was an illegal alien who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration and overstayed his non-immigrant visa in 2022, and reportedly planned the attack for a year.

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The Tribune did mention that the father was a terrorist and murderer in paragraph 16 of its story.

And check out the graphic The Tribune chose to pair with its article. Not Soliman's mugshot, but a crayon drawing, apparently by one of his kids, asking, "When will we go home?" You're home now. Your real home.

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ICE detention was too good for this killer. Are we supposed to feel bad that he and his family were redetained and put on a plane back to Egypt?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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EGYPT ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN TERRORISM

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