Texas Tribune: Egyptian Family Long Held in ICE Detention Redetained After Judge-Ordered Release

The Texas Tribune has turned out to be one of the worst offenders when it comes to liberal bias and leaving important context out of its posts. It's been posting garbage takes since the COVID-19 pandemic, and there's no sign it's slowing down. Now they're reporting on the deportation, via private plane, of an Egyptian family of six that is believed to be the longest held at the Dilley ICE detention facility in Texas.

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Breaking: An Egyptian family of six believed to be the longest held at the controversial South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley were redetained Saturday after federal judges this week ordered their release.



They are being sent to Egypt on a private plane, according to… — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) April 25, 2026

The Tribune got hit with a Community Note for that one. This wasn't just any Egyptian dad and his family who'd sneaked across the border.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know “The father, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was charged with attacking mostly Jewish protesters in Boulder, Colorado, accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at demonstrators.” “He allegedly wounded at least 29 people and an 82-year-old woman died from her injuries.”

Yes, this is the guy who threw Molotov cocktails last June at a group of Jews in Colorado who were holding a peaceful walk to pray for the families of the hostages still held by Hamas and call for their release. Egyptian Mohamed Sabry Soliman threw several Molotov cocktails into the crowd. As the Community Note points out, one of the elderly victims died from her injuries. And to think ICE detained him for months. As Fox News' Bill Melugin reported, Soliman was an illegal alien who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration and overstayed his non-immigrant visa in 2022, and reportedly planned the attack for a year.

You mentioned that their father is the Boulder terrorist at the end of the article. Shut down. close it up. You aren’t journalists. — Ian 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@IanBandklayder) April 26, 2026

The Tribune did mention that the father was a terrorist and murderer in paragraph 16 of its story.

Great news. Overstayed visas, terrorist dad. Your pity stories that don’t tell the sordid truth are nauseating and tedious. Glad to see you ratioed all the time with facts. pic.twitter.com/3D71oWxmfN — Mal (@AmIRight434343) April 25, 2026

It is astounding that you would write this headline like this. They filed a fake asylum claim, and the father was a friggin terrorist.



You anti-American fools. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) April 26, 2026

And check out the graphic The Tribune chose to pair with its article. Not Soliman's mugshot, but a crayon drawing, apparently by one of his kids, asking, "When will we go home?" You're home now. Your real home.

The father is on trial for murdering an elderly Jewish woman and seriously injuring a Holocaust survivor. How did that little nugget not get mentioned in your post? — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) April 26, 2026

Why is the following information is buried in your article and not in your post?



The dad in this Egyptian family is the jihadist who firebombed Jews in Boulder, CO during a vigil for Israeli hostages. He murdered a Holocaust survivor.



That was rhetorical question. We know why. — Todd שמואל Mirkin 1/1024 Your 2nd Favorite Jew (@TMirkin) April 26, 2026

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Not one supportive comment for your anti-ICE rage baiting headline, you should be ashamed downplaying the terrorist 😒 — NIBS (@AHarVesco) April 26, 2026

When your patriarch throws fire bombs at peacefully protesting crowds, things like this will happen. — Lexie🇺🇸 (@harleylexx) April 26, 2026

Your headline is missing some fairly important information. — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) April 26, 2026

ICE detention was too good for this killer. Are we supposed to feel bad that he and his family were redetained and put on a plane back to Egypt?

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