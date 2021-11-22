Holy.
Crap.
You wouldn’t think this is real … Hell, we didn’t think it was real … but it is.
Let’s just hope ol’ Brandon doesn’t get any ideas from this.
Watch:
AUSTRALIA – The army is now transferring positive Covid cases and contacts in the Northern Territories to ‘Quarantine Camps’ by army truck.
So it wasn’t a conspiracy theory then. #COVID19 #Australia pic.twitter.com/NfJzqrO1fz
— Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 22, 2021
They’re calling them Quarantine CAMPS. Alrighty then.
Guys… https://t.co/tPScengDOt
— ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) November 22, 2021
Right?!
I've been wondering for a while if #Australia is a testing ground for policies before they're adopted by other countries?
— Rich Hutchings (@Rich_JHutchings) November 22, 2021
I cannot imagine the fear and terror the Australian people are going through right now, this is an appalling and blatant violation of their human rights and not a word from world governments or the media…
— IAM Constantine (@IamConstantine7) November 22, 2021
No words for how terrible this is.
This is what happens when you give up your guns.
— Sursum Corda ✝️🏈 (@Allegro_W_Brio) November 22, 2021
I never thought in my lifetime I would see authoritarian policies taken over democracies in western democracies.
— فيصل ابراهيم الشمري (@Mr_Alshammeri) November 22, 2021
Are we allowed to mention what happened in the 1930s yet?
— Josh (@Josh11878) November 22, 2021
Not until gas chambers I have been told.
— ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) November 22, 2021
Oof.
How long before we have to start accepting Australian refugees
— Champions of Europe 🏆 (@carefree70) November 22, 2021
If only the Australian citizens had access to devices they could use to oppose the oppression and tyranny of the state.
— All American Girl (@AIIAmericanGirI) November 22, 2021
If only.
***
