Holy.

Crap.

You wouldn’t think this is real … Hell, we didn’t think it was real … but it is.

Let’s just hope ol’ Brandon doesn’t get any ideas from this.

Watch:

They’re calling them Quarantine CAMPS. Alrighty then.

Trending

Right?!

No words for how terrible this is.

Oof.

If only.

***

Related:

Reap what YOU sow: Dem Party of DuPage County, IL social media mgr. tries deleting ABHORRENT tweets about Waukesha (we got ’em)

‘Things she’d NEVER say about a Black kid’: Ph.D claiming Kyle Rittenhouse is 100% on trajectory to be a domestic abuser goes SO VERY wrong

‘Legally DUMB blonde’ —> Reese Witherspoon DRAGGED mercilessly for her Kyle Rittenhouse thread (she got NOTHING right!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AustraliaCOVIDQuarantine Camps

Recommended Twitchy Video