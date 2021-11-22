Holy.

Crap.

You wouldn’t think this is real … Hell, we didn’t think it was real … but it is.

Let’s just hope ol’ Brandon doesn’t get any ideas from this.

Watch:

AUSTRALIA – The army is now transferring positive Covid cases and contacts in the Northern Territories to ‘Quarantine Camps’ by army truck. So it wasn’t a conspiracy theory then. #COVID19 #Australia pic.twitter.com/NfJzqrO1fz — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 22, 2021

They’re calling them Quarantine CAMPS. Alrighty then.

Right?!

I've been wondering for a while if #Australia is a testing ground for policies before they're adopted by other countries? — Rich Hutchings (@Rich_JHutchings) November 22, 2021

I cannot imagine the fear and terror the Australian people are going through right now, this is an appalling and blatant violation of their human rights and not a word from world governments or the media… — IAM Constantine (@IamConstantine7) November 22, 2021

No words for how terrible this is.

This is what happens when you give up your guns. — Sursum Corda ✝️🏈 (@Allegro_W_Brio) November 22, 2021

I never thought in my lifetime I would see authoritarian policies taken over democracies in western democracies. — فيصل ابراهيم الشمري (@Mr_Alshammeri) November 22, 2021

Are we allowed to mention what happened in the 1930s yet? — Josh (@Josh11878) November 22, 2021

Not until gas chambers I have been told. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) November 22, 2021

Oof.

How long before we have to start accepting Australian refugees — Champions of Europe 🏆 (@carefree70) November 22, 2021

If only the Australian citizens had access to devices they could use to oppose the oppression and tyranny of the state. — All American Girl (@AIIAmericanGirI) November 22, 2021

If only.

