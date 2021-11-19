If Nikki Fried doesn’t know the difference between the BIF and the BBB maybe she’s not qualified to run for governor of Florida?

Just sayin’.

Oooh Nikki, this was bad.

It’s especially bad since DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, saw it:

Nikki Fried deleted her Tweet, apparently because she confused BBB and BIF. Seriously? https://t.co/TwNfTCWVXv — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 19, 2021

Seriously.

Heh.

This is what happens when you live your life by narrative and are not smart enough to use facts. She is really a piece of work. Hopefully, Floridians are now seeing the insanity that is the Democrat party. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) November 19, 2021

Reading legislation is hard. Even the titles 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Hernandez 🗽 (@Armyfool1) November 19, 2021

The always confuse "fascism" and "freedom", as well, so we're used to it. — Sir Webbly Monkeyton (ape/monkey) (@chalker_bryan) November 19, 2021

Keep calling them out. The success of the Desantis administration stands high over other state governments and part of it is because you keep the critics accountable. My favourite press secretary ever. — Karo Ashley Kepi (@kArOwItHlOvE) November 19, 2021

True.

Christina really is a total badas*.

***

