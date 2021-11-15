People have a seriously unhealthy obsession with not only hating Kyle Rittenhouse but his mother as well. Ok, we shouldn’t say people, we should say ‘trolls’ because only a nasty, ugly, horrible troll would post their filtered picture next to an unfiltered picture of Kyle’s mom to trash the way she looks.

It all started here (and yes, we had to grab a screenshot because ‘Molly’ deleted her account after Twitter unloaded on her for being a heifer).

Note: Again, we typically do not cover rando-trolls (if we did, that’s all we’d ever write about), but this was horrible enough to deserve a Twitchy, in our humble opinion.

Classy, right?

We imagine watching her son stand trial and become the face of a hate movement he has nothing to do with has probably aged her a bit. Not to mention it’s hardly fair to compare a picture of Ms. Rittenhouse looking her worse to a highly filtered picture of herself.

Luckily, it didn’t go so hot for our friend, Molly.

We gonna make it a fair fight with the filters first, sweetheart pic.twitter.com/sHJKFOWU0E — Stunning & Brave (@Brave_Stunning) November 14, 2021

Yeah, at least it’s fair now.

And wow, with the filter turned on, Ms. Rittenhouse is far lovelier than Molly.

Do you think people can’t see how filtered and edited your selfie is? Lol why are liberals so shallow, judgmental, narcissistic, and obsessed with appearances? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 14, 2021

Because all Liberals know how to do is destroy.

i think that first tweet is not true pic.twitter.com/eBC86bx4qA — L 0 G 1 c 9 U Y (@L0G1c9UY) November 14, 2021

Lady, the kiddie pool next to your double wide has more depth than you. This won’t age well. — Sean P (@SeanP16107356) November 14, 2021

Oof.

You are a disturbed individual. This is cringeworthy and not about your looks. Bless your heart! — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) November 14, 2021

It's never a good idea to try to bring someone else down by unfavorably comparing their looks to yours It's an especially bad idea when even with 50 filters you look like the liqoured-up divorcee looking for company at the bar — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 14, 2021

Ok, so we can sort of see why she bailed.

And we honestly don’t feel the least bit sorry for her.

***

