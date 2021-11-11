When you really think about it, there is no more perfect place for Terry McAuliffe than under Biden.

Phrasing.

Our bad.

Seems since ol’ Terrible Terry McAwful lost in Virginia, President Biden wants to find a place for him in his administration, which sadly makes sense. Where else would a washed-up Clinton lackey go for a gig in 2021? Then again, we imagine his pals at The Lincoln Project would consider him …

Maybe they should put him in charge of raising dirty money and pushing lies about Republicans because that’s really what Terry is good at.

Trending

Then again, he may not be so good at it since he LOST.

Because they haven’t disgusted voters enough yet.

Hell, even Democrats are pissed about it:

But hey, who are we to interrupt Biden when he’s making another mistake?

Right?

***

Related:

Another RED-PILLED! Progressive admits her ‘progressive bubble’ made Rittenhouse case seem like a VERY DIFFERENT case

Self-proclaimed Progressive Democrat writes SPOT-ON thread about ‘pattern’ of the Left doing EVERYTHING it can to ignore ‘inconvenient facts’

FATALITY! James Woods’ take on Jeffrey Toobin calling Kyle Rittenhouse an idiot hits the busted CNN WANKER right in the danglies

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Glenn YoungkinJoe BidenTerry McAuliffeVirginia

Recommended Twitchy Video