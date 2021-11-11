When you really think about it, there is no more perfect place for Terry McAuliffe than under Biden.

Phrasing.

Our bad.

Seems since ol’ Terrible Terry McAwful lost in Virginia, President Biden wants to find a place for him in his administration, which sadly makes sense. Where else would a washed-up Clinton lackey go for a gig in 2021? Then again, we imagine his pals at The Lincoln Project would consider him …

Terry McAuliffe suffered a humiliating loss in Virginia so naturally, the Biden White House is “interested in finding a spot” where he can work. — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) November 11, 2021

Maybe they should put him in charge of raising dirty money and pushing lies about Republicans because that’s really what Terry is good at.

Then again, he may not be so good at it since he LOST.

.@JakeSherman & Punchbowl report that the White House will look for room to hire Terry McAuliffe, apparently intending to plumb the full depth of voter disgust. Too dumb to check: Biden to improve standing with voters by hiring …https://t.co/uqQk278CgQ pic.twitter.com/dzpGD7LCGp — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 11, 2021

Because they haven’t disgusted voters enough yet.

Hell, even Democrats are pissed about it:

White House loves the undead corpse of Clintonism, presented by Exxon We’re living inside a Verhoeven movie pic.twitter.com/z6DkSi6CMb — David Sirota (@davidsirota) November 11, 2021

But hey, who are we to interrupt Biden when he’s making another mistake?

Right?

***

