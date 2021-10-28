We’ve been reporting on Terry McAuliffe since he won the primary in June so we are no stranger to how bizarre and outright obnoxious he can behave. That being said, his speech to Latinos in Virginia about how they ‘need to get busy’ making more Latinos is demeaning and freakin’ creepy.

Sort of like Terry himself.

Watch the video and especially listen to how the crowd reacts after he thinks he’s been funny at their expense:

Polls show ⁦@TerryMcAuliffe⁩ performing poorly among Latinos. Maybe that’s because his message is bizarre. Here he tells a crowd of Hispanics to “get busy, get yourself to 11” percent of the population. What a creep. pic.twitter.com/IyY4NPOJw8 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 27, 2021

Talk about uncomfortable laughter.

That’s just obnoxious.

The guy campaigning on and pushing abortion telling Latinos to make more babies.

Alrighty then.

Yeah, we’re not seeing a whole lot of ‘Latinos for McAuliffe’ signs in the state of Virginia.

demeaning, to say the least. — toni cosentino hayes (@tuffymonkey) October 27, 2021

The very least.

What does he think 11% hispanic pop will do? Is he assuming they will all vote one what? Seems bigoted… — Chris (@Politidolt) October 28, 2021

Nothin’ creepy ‘bout that!! 😬🤢 — Nick (@ncapbBlues) October 27, 2021

Hey Terry, tell us you think Democrats own Latinos without actually saying you think Democrats own Latinos.

Weirdo.

***

Related:

WHAT in the absolute EFF?! Broward School Board member SO HONORED to take little kids to local gay bar (no, we’re not kidding)

‘They covered it up IN MAY’! NBC pushing ‘Republicans POUNCE’ angle when FINALLY reporting Loudoun County schools rape story BACKFIRES

‘Fine. Let’s PLAY that game.’ PoliMath OWNS Yahoo journo who doesn’t want to credit DeSantis with COVID success in BRUTAL thread