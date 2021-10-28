Imagine thinking kids will learn about the gay community if you take them to a gay bar. Wow.

This … yeah, this just doesn’t make any sense to us at all. And a school board member doing it? After we’ve spent months hearing how Democrats don’t want parents involved with their children’s schooling, to see this?

Kind of sort of tells us we’ve never needed parents involved MORE than now.

I was SO honored to be invited to chaperone @WiltonManorsES’s field trip to the incredible Rosie’s! The students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community! A huge thank you to @RosiesBnG for hosting this special field trip every year! pic.twitter.com/A3rpMbyUJP — School Board Member Sarah Leonardi (@bcpsleonardi) October 27, 2021

They do this every year?!

Say what now?

Broward School Board member takes little kids to a gay bar on a field trip, forcing them to wear masks “to keep them safe.” https://t.co/mhGAt6WY7h — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 28, 2021

Right? At least they were masked.

You know the face you make when your neighbor is carving pumpkins outdoors in the wind and the pumpkin guts are getting all over them because it’s windy and they’re not smart enough to go inside?

Yeah, we just made that face.

Wow…masks and a gay bar… so educational And you wonder why parents are increasingly enraged by the actions of the School Boards? — Scott "McCarthy was Right about Ds and Liberals" (@ScottC20012) October 28, 2021

AYFKM. This shit is getting out of hand, what was the purpose for this trip? Wow. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) October 28, 2021

You took them to a bar for heaven’s sake! What the f*** is wrong with you. — Ginger Dysphoria (@KMW_main) October 28, 2021

I don’t think you know what honor means. You should be embarrassed. You took kids to a bar for a field trip. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) October 28, 2021

Of course you still made them keep their masks on the whole time, even outdoors. Just following the science, right? — Steve Duane (@StevoDuane) October 28, 2021

Tell us your priorities are totally eff’d up without actually saying your priorities are totally eff’d up.

Heh.

How does this benefit the children?

What were you hoping to accomplish?

Was the purpose to create outrage?

🤔🤔🤨 — Kalah Love (@KalahD) October 28, 2021

Taking children to a gay bar? What the hell is wrong with you people? You’re an absolute disgrace. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) October 28, 2021

Seems a bit much.

Yup.

***

