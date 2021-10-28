A school board PRESIDENT saying this to and about a concerned parent. Unreal.

“Her comment apparently did not sit well with @marlyshdavidson, the board’s president, who was picked up on a hot mic saying, ‘Fuck you,’ during the applause.” Resign, school board clown. https://t.co/vGaCmHhd1O — Johnny “LGBFJB” Covfefe (@JohnnyHollywood) October 28, 2021

From Fox News:

… a mom accused one board member of criticizing parents for voicing their legitimate concerns and drew applause when she said, “We are vocal because we are our children’s biggest advocates.” Her comment apparently did not sit well with Marlys Davidson, the board’s president, who was picked up on a hot mic saying, “F— you,” during the applause.

Classy, right?

Watch:

Los Alamitos (CA) School Board President, Marlys Davidson, didn’t realize her mic was still on and said “F*** You” to a parent sharing their concerns about vaccine and mask mandates. @dbongino @seanhannity @JackPosobiec @DonaldJTrumpJr @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/BFJnFZ5tvh — Rachel Sandoval (@thesoapypea) October 27, 2021

From Fox News again:

KTLA reported that Davidson issued an apology and said the public must be “heard with respect.” “I reaffirm my commitment to serve our community with dignity and integrity, and I hope they will accept my sincere apology,” she said. She did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Pretty sure an apology shouldn’t cut it.

School board members need a reminder that they work FOR THE PARENTS as well as the teachers and students, and if and when they do something parents disagree with it is literally their job to listen. Whether they like what the parent has to say or not.

She also had another hot mic moment saying “Oh my God, here we go.” as a mom with broken English and a polite statement got up speak. pic.twitter.com/pqZF5LLWrj — Rachel Sandoval (@thesoapypea) October 28, 2021

These assh0les hate parents. — Keith 🎃🎃🎃Burton (@bbeekk321) October 28, 2021

Ooops?! Let's go Brandon!! — TheCraftyCat (@wirewrapping) October 28, 2021

If a parent said this to a board member they would be removed by authorities. — CB (@czbackz) October 28, 2021

Yup.

They’d be branded a domestic terrorist and the school board member would be on every local new outlet crying about how hard their job is and how mean and scary and hateful parents are.

She needs to be removed for that comment , she showed how much she really cares about parent concern — james stanley (@jamesst65223684) October 28, 2021

This. ^

Start recalling these people. They are elected officials and can be voted out. She must be feeling pretty secure in her position to say that to a parent. — Lori Crank (@CrankLori) October 28, 2021

And so much this. ^

***