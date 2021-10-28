Wow. We knew NBC would do anything to help Democrats but this is repugnant even for them.

Granted, we should all be shocked that NBC News thought to cover the Loudoun County school’s multi-rape story at all, but they ruined it by claiming the timing of the story breaking is all about Republicans pouncing to help with the Glenn Youngkin campaign.

Forget that this happened in May and the parents in question have been trying to get the story out there SINCE THEN, and the law Northam and Democrats signed last year allowed LCPS to keep the story hidden because REPUBLICANS POUNCE.

They’re such douchebags.

NBC Nightly News breaks the broadcast news blackout of the Loudoun County rapes story. They mention the transgender bathroom policy, the attacker's skirt, the cover-up by the school board, and the angry parents and students protesting. But the report took a bad turn. pic.twitter.com/ytPq75Ncun — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 27, 2021

Wait for it.

NBC went on to suggest that people should question the timing of the story blowing up. They accuse Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and the GOP of trying to exploit the rapes, suggesting it was "created chaos" and Loudoun was the GOP "proving ground" for 2022. pic.twitter.com/PlveBJ8UFv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 27, 2021

See what we mean? They turned the horrible story about two young women who were raped because a boy with a skirt was allowed in the girl’s bathroom at two different high schools into a story blaming Youngkin for exploiting it.

Wanna throw up yet?

Disgusting: @NBCNightlyNews breaks lib TV silence on Loudoun rapes, claims parental outrage is political and staged https://t.co/NpkDFGS6Jd — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 28, 2021

Disgusting doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Repugnant.

Slimy.

Backward a*snuggets.

Shameful.

Luke Rosiak, who actually bothered to break the story, chimed in:

"Sure it's all true, but why are 'conservatives' talking about it NOW, when we tried to cover it up in May but failed because the suspect went on to be arrested for a new assault in the school we hid him at on October 6, which is when it immediately became obvious breaking news?" https://t.co/dCbrvDJyM5 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 28, 2021

Oopsie.

Well, Obama said the same thing this past weekend. — I Told You So-LS 🇺🇸🔮💧💧💧 (@FierceCheerMom) October 28, 2021

Yup… you stage a rape, have the School Board cover them up, suppress free speech, plant pornography, and then, just when the election gets close, unleash the same rapist on someone else so that the original rape story is exposed. Yup… Completely planned by Republicans. — Jon Tigges (@jontigges) October 28, 2021

A total set-up.

Yup.

So they are liars that are still lying so they didn’t really cover the story… — Jimbobob Fulham (@fulham_jim) October 28, 2021

Unbelievable. — Teresa † ن (@BlackIrishI) October 28, 2021

Sadly, this is all too believable.

And they just keep getting worse.

***

