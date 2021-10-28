They try and tear Governor Ron DeSantis down because they’re afraid of him. Period. The end.

If he runs for president in 2024 they know he can and will win.

Sorry, not sorry.

Right now, Florida has America’s lowest COVID rate.

With no mandates. With no lockdowns.

Just pushing through like everyone else should have from the beginning. Not to mention nearly half of the job growth in September came directly from Florida. Whether journalists want to accept it or not, DeSantis is doing something right.

Florida now has America's lowest COVID rate. Does Ron DeSantis deserve credit? One # to consider when answering that question. Nearly as many Floridians (21K) have died in the last 4 months as in *all* of 2020 (23K) — even though we have vaccines now. https://t.co/H8wuzrvl1v — Andrew Romano (@AndrewRomano) October 27, 2021

We’d say something snarky here but we’ll just let PoliMath rip him up.

His thread is far better than anything we could come up with anyway.

Oh, we're playing the game this way now? Fine. Let's play this game. More Hawaii residents have died in the last 4 months than in all of 2020. More Oregonians have died in the last 4 months than in all of 2020. What a stupid game and you're stupid for inventing it! https://t.co/98GCinKHqJ — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 28, 2021

What a stupid game and you’re stupid for inventing it!

YAAAAAAAAAS.

He continued:

"No no, I didn't mean to say that we should take this metric and apply it to everyone! I only wanted to apply it to one specific person I hate" Yeah, we know — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 28, 2021

Yeah, we do know.

Journalists are their own worst enemy anymore, no matter how much Brian Stelter tries to convince everyone it’s the GOP’s fault nobody trusts them.

Once again, I'm am requesting that all professional reporters be banned from using data without the supervision of an adult. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 28, 2021

We absolutely support this request.

Heh.

Also can we please compare the rate of vaccinated deaths? Because for all of last year basically everyone who died was unvaccinated. How many vaccinated people make up the 21k deaths in 2021? — NecroNoamicon (@neontaster) October 28, 2021

The moving target is horrible. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 28, 2021

When all that matters is agenda and narrative, all they really have is a moving target.

***

Related:

WHY #ParentsMatter –> What this CA School Board president got caught saying on a hot mic about a parent will INFURIATE you (watch)