Terry McAuliffe claims parents who are concerned about books that are so graphic they can’t be aired on national television being in their kids’ school libraries is somehow Republicans banning books. Specifically, Glenn Youngkin.

Note, all Glenn really has done is say parents should be informed and have a say about the various books available to their children and should be notified if a teacher intends to teach adult materials so they can opt-out if they disagree. Not banning books.

IWV created an ad to raise awareness about the books in question featuring imagery from said books; the ad was REJECTED from airing ON TELEVISION during the 11 p.m. hour because the imagery was too explicit.

Think about that for a minute.

Too explicit for television but ok for our kids?

Yikes.

Numerous Virginia high schools’ libraries included books with pornographic content. @IWV created an ad to raise awareness about this issue—but the ad was REJECTED as too explicit to run during the 11 p.m. hour on TV in Virginia. WATCH our ad here: https://t.co/YKGGo3dwiQ — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) October 25, 2021

Just unreal.

As @carrielukas writes, "Why are our schools so much less protective about what high school students, as young as 14, are exposed to than TV stations catering to adults?" @IWF https://t.co/NsLOJ8R7Hm — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) October 25, 2021

We reached out to Carrie Lukas, who is a total bada*s, and she said, ‘think about what you see on tv … and even the TV stations thought these images were out of line. But somehow the school librarian thought it was a-ok for young teens?’

RIGHT?!

Note, the below tweets feature images from these books. They are NSFW … which is ironic since Democrats think they are safe for schools.

Here's an example of a page from one of the books, which @IWV even blurred out. If you check out the book from the library, there's no censoring. You see it all. pic.twitter.com/bwMYbdIl8L — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) October 25, 2021

Yikes.

Here are three more images from “Gender Queer,” a book that’s available to young teenagers in Virginia school libraries, but deemed too “explicit” to show via an ad on Virginia TV. @IWV pic.twitter.com/NWfkiWY9WJ — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) October 25, 2021

This is what happens to schools under one-party rule, especially when that one party cares more about pushing identity politics than it does about educating kids.

Vote accordingly, Virginia.

***

