Bill de Blasio pretending to be a Trekkie.

Hello cringe.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is dressed as Captain Kirk during his press conference. pic.twitter.com/8lKUWfk5N3 — Sam Raskin (@samraskinz) October 28, 2021

Make it STOP.

Mayor Bill de Blasio *says* he’s dressed as Captain Kirk, but nerds familiar with the matter tell me that shirt is in fact not what the character wore. This is why attribution is important. pic.twitter.com/bAEWdAg6Ec — Sam Raskin (@samraskinz) October 28, 2021

Listen to the nerds when it comes to Trek.

Always.

De Blasio, when asked by @C_Sommerfeldt about this:

"I always say I'm going to give credit where credit is due to the media. That's a good catch. I like the blue a lot, but you're right, it's historically inaccurate, but I'm still gonna wear it, because now we bought it." — Sam Raskin (@samraskinz) October 28, 2021

And the only character he likely knows is Kirk.

Painful.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Spock or McCoy, maybe. 🤔 Anyway, it's cringe. — Coder, CoderDyne Clown Computing (@CoderInCrisis) October 28, 2021

This knit-wit can’t even get Star Trek right. Kirk always wore a gold command shirt. That color is something Spock and Dr. McCoy wore.@awstar11 @KenGardner11 — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) October 28, 2021

Yup.

We made the same face.

***

