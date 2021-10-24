Anyone pretending the Taliban cares about women’s rights is just carrying water for the Biden administration at this point.

Case in point, CNN:

Life in Afghanistan was not perfect but, for women, the previous 20 years had seen real progress. Now those hard-won freedoms may be in jeopardy. @ClarissaWard shares stories from the women of Kabul. Listen to the podcast. https://t.co/mBW8MfZhwL — CNN (@CNN) October 23, 2021

Their hard-won freedoms MAY be in jeopardy?

Ummm, they’re not in jeopardy.

They’re already gone.

Thanks, Biden!

Lara Logan called CNN out:

In jeopardy? Why is it so hard to just say the truth – women have NO a rights under the Taliban. Neither does anyone else – their only form of governing is fear. https://t.co/yV3VMfwMD0 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 24, 2021

Their only form of governing is fear.

But they promised Biden they’d respect women’s rights and stuff.

Right.

No right no value no respect for them … — Benazir (@BenazirMirdadi) October 24, 2021

May be in jeopardy? Duh! — Raymond German (@Rgerman49) October 24, 2021

CNN is a joke. — Robert (@your007) October 24, 2021

And an unfunny one at that.

***

