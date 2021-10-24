Anyone pretending the Taliban cares about women’s rights is just carrying water for the Biden administration at this point.
Case in point, CNN:
Life in Afghanistan was not perfect but, for women, the previous 20 years had seen real progress. Now those hard-won freedoms may be in jeopardy. @ClarissaWard shares stories from the women of Kabul.
Listen to the podcast. https://t.co/mBW8MfZhwL
— CNN (@CNN) October 23, 2021
Their hard-won freedoms MAY be in jeopardy?
Ummm, they’re not in jeopardy.
They’re already gone.
Thanks, Biden!
Lara Logan called CNN out:
In jeopardy? Why is it so hard to just say the truth – women have NO a rights under the Taliban. Neither does anyone else – their only form of governing is fear. https://t.co/yV3VMfwMD0
— Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 24, 2021
Their only form of governing is fear.
But they promised Biden they’d respect women’s rights and stuff.
Right.
No right no value no respect for them …
— Benazir (@BenazirMirdadi) October 24, 2021
May be in jeopardy? Duh!
— Raymond German (@Rgerman49) October 24, 2021
CNN is a joke.
— Robert (@your007) October 24, 2021
And an unfunny one at that.
***
