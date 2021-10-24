Anyone pretending the Taliban cares about women’s rights is just carrying water for the Biden administration at this point.

Case in point, CNN:

Their hard-won freedoms MAY be in jeopardy?

Ummm, they’re not in jeopardy.

They’re already gone.

Thanks, Biden!

Lara Logan called CNN out:

Their only form of governing is fear.

But they promised Biden they’d respect women’s rights and stuff.

Right.

And an unfunny one at that.

***

