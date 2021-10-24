We knew Fauci sucked but this … this is just evil.

Honestly, this editor couldn’t make it all the way through the original article because if any of this is true, it is the cruelest, most inhumane and awful thing we’ve heard in a long time and considering the disaster the NIH has been with COVID, that is really saying something.

And if there is a bipartisan effort to call Fauci out?

Yeah, this is a big deal.

Yesterday, I sent a letter to Dr. Fauci regarding cruel, taxpayer-funded experiments on puppies; debarking before drugging and killing them. Thankful to my 23 democrat and republican colleagues who signed on. This is disgusting. What say you @NIH pic.twitter.com/c54SXipD9Q — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 23, 2021

First he got caught lying about Gain-of-Function research at the Wuhan lab, and now this?

#FireFauci

Reminder, we’re all paying this guy:

Director of NIH/NIAID since 1984, at 80 years old, Tony 'Godfather of Gain-of-Function' Fauci is a Title 42 senior level federal employee covered under the Senior Executive Service and makes $434,312 base salary a year.https://t.co/x3mq2BlqKl https://t.co/A92MACh2NK pic.twitter.com/qtQ9mXNzff — Unredacted Lori (@RealLoriJT) September 5, 2021

And seriously, if we see one more a-hole defending Fauci because they do horrible things to animals all of the time this editor is going to flip out.

Just sayin’.

Thank you. I can’t even imagine how evil someone would have to be to do these things. One thing comes to mind Josef Mengele — Stephen W. McGregor (@highlander100) October 24, 2021

No words.

***

Related:

Melodramatic fear-monger! Glenn Greenwald WALLOPS Ben Rhodes who wants government to ‘aggressively’ censor social media

What say YOU, Garland?! Rep. Massie shares DAMNING video of obvious fed encouraging Jan 6 protesters to break into the Capitol (watch)

Touré’s attempt at smearing Condoleeza Rice as a ‘soldier for white supremacy’ for DECIMATING CRT does NOT go well