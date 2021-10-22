L. Douglas Wilder has never been a fan of Terry McAuliffe’s second run for governor in the state of Virginia. While it’s not illegal for a governor to run more than once (they just can’t twice in a row), it has long been looked down upon by the community. Wilder, a Democrat who was also Virginia’s first and only Black governor, has also criticized McAuliffe for taking the opportunity from people of color (two of them women) and for refusing to answer questions.

We’ve seen ol’ Terry bolt from interviews, run from reporters, and literally yell at a Virginia sheriff when he didn’t want to answer.

It’s almost like Wilder knows the guy.

Wilder has also taken issue with Kamala Harris politically targeting 300+ Black churches around Virginia to campaign for Terry. She recorded a video that will be played DURING SERVICES begging parishioners to vote for her friend, Terry.

Pretty bad, right?

Wilder called them both out:

“If this is legal, then it’s surprising to me.” https://t.co/8jnm82PHYX — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) October 22, 2021

From The Washington Examiner:

Douglas Wilder, the only black governor in Virginia’s history, is no fan of the video endorsement Vice President Kamala Harris made for Terry McAuliffe, which is being played Sundays in hundreds of the Old Dominion’s black churches. The ad, which ethics and legal experts say is a clear violation of IRS rules, is set to continue playing right up until the Nov. 2 gubernatorial election, as the Democratic Party pulls out all the stops to ensure black turnout. But a thumbs-down from the 90-year-old Wilder, a Democrat and highly respected voice in Virginia politics for decades, is significant. “Well, it’s very good for her to do that, causing these churches to lose their tax-exempt status,” he quipped, referring to the Johnson Amendment, a rule that prohibits 501(c)(3) organizations, such as charities and churches, from engaging in any political campaign activity. “If this is legal, then it’s surprising to me.”

Yup.

We can’t figure out how it’s legal either.

Or ethical.

But it is Clintonite Mcauliffe we’re talking about here so …

***

