Patty Murray Magically Knows What a Woman Is Again As She Pushes Female Crash Test Dummy Legislation

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on May 19, 2024
Meme screenshot

Fresh off her push to federalize menopause, Democratic Senator Patty Murray has recognized that men and women are inherently different but -- as always -- that acknowledgement is rooted in using the power of the federal government to regulate and spend more.

So, good senator, why are women more likely than men to be injured in car accidents? Could it be because they are -- on average -- smaller and less muscular than men? That they're different than men?

We are political fodder for the Democratic Party, and nothing more.

Can she, though?

WE HAVE TO BE INCLUSIVE!

She praised the Title IX reforms that put women and girls' privacy and safety at risk (not to mention educational and athletic opportunities), but crash test dummies are on her radar.

So strange.

Only when it's politically convenient for her.

Nope, and saying there's a difference makes you a bigot.

Suddenly.

Sunny had another interesting observations on this as well:

When someone else does it, it's 'transphobia'. When Patty Murray does it, it's benevolent government.

And are you a bigot, Senator Murry? 

They have their priorities in order, for sure.

Just like that.

Very presumptuous.

How dare she.

They know. But they play politics with it, based on what will get them more votes.

That's how this works, right? A man can say he identifies as a woman, and we have to believe he's a woman. 

People like Murray would say he is a woman (he's not). So why doesn't that work for women in cars?

Maybe because saying you're a woman can't change biological reality?

Also true.

Exhausting and terrible sums it up nicely.

