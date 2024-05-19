Patty Murray Magically Knows What a Woman Is Again As She Pushes Female Crash Test Dummy Legislation

Fresh off her push to federalize menopause, Democratic Senator Patty Murray has recognized that men and women are inherently different but -- as always -- that acknowledgement is rooted in using the power of the federal government to regulate and spend more.

Women are more likely than men to get seriously injured in car crashes—in part because vehicle safety features haven’t been designed for them.



I introduced a bill to make sure vehicle crash tests use female dummies too—it makes a difference for safety & is just common sense. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) May 19, 2024

So, good senator, why are women more likely than men to be injured in car accidents? Could it be because they are -- on average -- smaller and less muscular than men? That they're different than men?

It’s interesting how you pick and choose when there are differences between the two genders. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 19, 2024

We are political fodder for the Democratic Party, and nothing more.

Looking for employment opportunities once you leave the senate? Surely you can do better than crash test dummy, Senator — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 19, 2024

Can she, though?

WE NEED TRANSFEMALE DUMMIES pic.twitter.com/CtILz8BG3o — Magills (@magills_) May 19, 2024

WE HAVE TO BE INCLUSIVE!

Patty, you don’t have to try this hard. Women are not complaining about this. We are not worried about this. Just leave us alone. pic.twitter.com/kTmZ70L9UW — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes y’all a blessed 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) May 19, 2024

She praised the Title IX reforms that put women and girls' privacy and safety at risk (not to mention educational and athletic opportunities), but crash test dummies are on her radar.

Strange how you all tell us there is absolutely no difference between genders and then suddenly. Menopause and differences in crash test dummies appears. Last I knew the dummies have no gender identity, besides you all can’t define what a Woman is anyways! — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) May 19, 2024

So strange.

What is a woman, Patty? Can you define what that means? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 19, 2024

Only when it's politically convenient for her.

So the physical differences between men and women matter when it comes to dying in a car crash but not during contact sports? — Diggus Bikkus (@BiggusD24951807) May 19, 2024

Nope, and saying there's a difference makes you a bigot.

The transgender “biology doesn’t define gender” illusion collapses for most people, including some far-left senators, when it comes to life and death matters.



Suddenly we can recognize that the genders are not the same and are defined by biological differences. https://t.co/d0elxTsEhH — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 19, 2024

Suddenly.

Sunny had another interesting observations on this as well:

JK Rowling gets labeled a Nazi transphobe for the exact opinion that men and women are biologically different. https://t.co/d0elxTsEhH — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 19, 2024

When someone else does it, it's 'transphobia'. When Patty Murray does it, it's benevolent government.

Sorry, men and women are physically equal in all respects and saying otherwise is bigoted.



😎 https://t.co/BH96BkenZW — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 19, 2024

And are you a bigot, Senator Murry?

Our esteemed members of Congress. Always able to tackle the most important issues.



FFS you really can't hate all these fools enough. https://t.co/IhnjEHXfYU — JeffSC (@liberalismONCMD) May 19, 2024

They have their priorities in order, for sure.

And just like that we know there are very real differences between men and women and one can’t be the other. Weird. https://t.co/GWcNNgOgYq — Jael’s Mallet (@TentSpike) May 19, 2024

Just like that.

Pretty damn presumptious of her to assume how crash test dummies identify. https://t.co/zb2Ny3R7IS — Full Professor BT (@back_ttys) May 19, 2024

Very presumptuous.

How dare she.

Democrats do know that men and women are different. They just won't admit it when it comes to girls' sports.



Make up your mind, @PattyMurray https://t.co/HvTa7UpDf4 — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 19, 2024

They know. But they play politics with it, based on what will get them more votes.

Just tell women to identify as men while in a car. Problem solved! https://t.co/C280iSsqJn — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) May 19, 2024

That's how this works, right? A man can say he identifies as a woman, and we have to believe he's a woman.

People like Murray would say he is a woman (he's not). So why doesn't that work for women in cars?

Maybe because saying you're a woman can't change biological reality?

Inertia has no gender. https://t.co/ZkzxS4AAmK — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) May 19, 2024

Also true.

They don't care when one part of their idiotic ideology approaches an intersection with another idiotic part of their ideology. They have no definition of a woman and make posts like this. The Left is exhausting and terrible. https://t.co/t9yQeCBxZa — Prince of Doges 🇺🇸 (@princeofdoges) May 19, 2024

Exhausting and terrible sums it up nicely.